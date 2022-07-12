India Worried Over Loss Of Lives Due To Ukraine War; Advises 'peace, Dialogue & Diplomacy'

India remains deeply concerned about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has resulted in the loss of lives and countless miseries for its people with millions becoming homeless, said India’s Counsellor to the UNSC on Monday.

Participating in the UN Security Council Arria formula meeting on “Neo-Nazism and Radical Nationalism-Exploring Root Causes of the crisis in Ukraine,” Ambassador Pratik Mathur said, 'It is in our collective interest to work constructively, both inside the United Nations and outside, towards seeking an early resolution to this conflict.'

"From the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, India has been consistently calling for the complete cessation of all hostilities and advocated the path of peace, dialogue, and diplomacy. We support all efforts to alleviate the suffering of the people of Ukraine, especially talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. We believe that no solution can arrive at the cost of innocent lives," the envoy said.

"It is in our collective interest to work constructively, both inside the United Nations and outside, towards seeking an early resolution to this conflict. India continues to reiterate that the global order is anchored on international law, the UN Charter, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states," he added.

The Russia-Ukraine war has been ongoing for over 135 days, with mounting damage and destruction in east Ukraine. This comes despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning that he will only use a 'small portion' of Russia's potential in the battle.

PM Modi dials Putin over Ukraine War

Moreover, the Russian Embassy in India informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine. During the call on July 1, PM Modi reiterated India's long-standing position in the favour of dialogue and diplomacy.

Both the leaders expressed mutual intention for the comprehensive strengthening of the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India. Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi agreed to continue personal contact, as well as interaction at other levels.

It is pertinent to note that India still maintains its long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue. Since the onset of the war, Prime Minister Modi appealed for an immediate cessation of violence and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.