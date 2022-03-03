The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Wednesday launched an investigation into possible war crimes conducted by Russia in Ukraine amid the ongoing invasion of Kyiv. In a statement, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan notified that his appeal was accepted by the ICC presidency and they have initiated work on collecting evidence. ICC would focus on the organisation's key objective, which is "ensuring accountability for war crimes under the court's jurisdiction," Khan added.

"I have notified the ICC presidency a few moments ago of my decision to immediately proceed with active investigations in the situation. Our work in the collection of evidence has now commenced," ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said in a statement on Wednesday.

The probe has been started after the ICC received a referral from at least 39 countries, Khan informed. The referral was pressed by Britain and its dozens of allies urging a rapid investigation into arbitrary bombardment unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukrainian cities, which was claimed to be just on military bases. Although, Ukraine has repeatedly accused Moscow of targetting civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, schools, hospitals, ambulances and more.

Tonight 38 countries from across the world have made the largest ever referral to the International Criminal Court for Russia’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine.



We are crystal clear that Putin cannot commit these horrific acts with impunity. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 2, 2022

Putin 'cannot commit to horrific acts of impunity': Boris Johnson

As the countries joined the UK's referral of Moscow to ICC, British PM Boris Johnson asserted that Putin "cannot commit these horrific acts with impunity." The referral was supported by countries namely- Germany, France, Poland after Russian forces seized Ukrainian port city Kherson and Ukraine staged a robust resilience against Russia in the outskirts of Kyiv and Kharkiv. As per Independent, the move allowed Khan to directly proceed to investigation without the need for judicial approval.

📢 Statement of #ICC Prosecutor #KarimAAKhanQC on the Situation in #Ukraine: “I have decided to proceed with opening an investigation.” Read more ⤵️ https://t.co/kaeoq4oEuq — Int'l Criminal Court (@IntlCrimCourt) February 28, 2022

Russia invades Ukraine

As Russia continues to pursue its hostile military operations, devastation and fear have gripped Ukrainians and foreign nationals stuck in the country. On Wednesday, rampant air attacks damaged the Babi Yar Holocaust memorial in Kyiv and Central Square in Kharkiv. Observing the situation, PM Johnson, during a phone call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, promised further support and weapons to the forces resisting Russia.

The war has now entered its eighth day with Russian troops stationed nearly 40 km outside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. The Western allies fear that Russian tactics may further shift towards indiscriminate targetting of urban areas. Notably, the developments come after Russian President Putin on February 24 unleashed an "unprovoked and unjustified" military attack on Ukraine, violating international law and order.

(Image: AP)