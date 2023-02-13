Iran Used Boats, State-owned Airline To Send Drones To Russia For Ukraine War: Report

As the Russian invasion in Ukraine completes one year on February 24, a new revelation has surfaced regarding the Iranian drones allegedly being used by Russia on Ukrainian targets. Sources from Iran have told UK-based media outlet The Guardian that the middle eatern nation used boats and a state-owned airline to transport armed drones for Russian use. The smuggled drones comprised new types of advanced long-range armed technology.

The report said that at least 18 drones were delivered to the Russian Navy following a special visit by Russian officers and technicians to Tehran in November. The visit included a 10-man Russian delegation who reportedly selected six Mohajer-6 drones along with 12 'Shahed 191 & 121' drones which have an air-to-ground strike capability. The former have a range of around 200km and carry two missiles under each wing.

Unlike the better-known Shahed 131 and 136 drones, which have been heavily used by Russia in kamikaze raids against Ukrainian targets, the higher-flying drones are designed to deliver bombs and return to base intact, reported The Guardian.

The Mohajer-6 drones received by Russia in November can remain in the air for six hours and operate on electric power. They can carry 40kg bombs and contain high-precision imaging and targeting systems.

The Shahed 129 carries a heavier 60kg payload, but can remain airborne for only four hours, while the Shahed 191 can fly for five hours, carrying 70kg. Both are said to fly using a modified engine, originally made in Germany. The sources told the media outlet that the Iranian craft’s ability to beat jamming systems is much valued by Russia.

Most of the drones sent to Russia were secretly picked up by an Iranian vessel from a base on the coast of the Caspian Sea and then transferred at sea to a Russian Navy boat, sources said. Others were sent on a state-owned Iranian airline, the sources added. Iran has also sent technicians to Moscow to help get the drones into service. The sources revealed that three Iranian officials a drone – 54 officials in all – helped integrate the smuggled craft into the Russian military.

Iran-Russia vs USA

The revelations in the report highlight the closening ties between Iran and Russia, both of which have been a target of serious sanctions by the United States especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Mohajer-6 drones have been downed in Ukraine since September. US officials, in August, had claimed that Iran had begun showcasing its Shahed 191 and 129 drones in June to Russia. The latest drone delivery was believed to have been put into service over Ukraine on November 20.

It has been reported that Russia has turnred to Iran and North Korea to replenish its stocks in order to launch a massive attack to mark its-one year anniversary of war in Ukraine. Moscow has also sought to buy ballistic missiles, although there is not any public evidence that Tehran has agreed to send them, reported The Guardian.