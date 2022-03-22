Israeli PM Bennett Criticises Ukraine's Zelenskyy Over Holocaust Comparison

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared the Russian attack on Ukraine to Holocaust, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett criticised his remarks saying that it is unlawful to compare anything to the Holocaust at a conference on Monday, as per the reports of Ynet. Bennet said that he understands that Zelenskyy is a leader battling for the existence of his country, but he personally believes that it is unlawful to link the Holocaust to anything.

This comes as, on Sunday, Zelenskyy spoke to the Israeli Knesset by Zoom and recalled that the Nazis did not want any Jews to live, and referred to it as the "Final Solution." He stated that Russia is calling its invasion of Ukraine a final solution as well. Dani Dayan, chair of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Center stated that Zelenskyy should apologise for his remarks. Several Israeli MPs, criticised Zelenskyy's speech, saying he ignored the participation of some Ukrainians in the Nazi extermination of Jews. Member of the Knesset, Yoav Kisch said that war is unpleasant and it results in unnecessarily casualties and bloodshed but it isn't a Holocaust, claiming that a Holocaust is an intentional genocide, gas chambers, mass graves, and the purposeful slaughter of women and children.

Israeli PM: Addressing this problem with sensitivity and responsibility

Israeli PM, who is acting as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine also said that they are addressing this awful problem with sensitivity, and responsibility while maintaining a balance between the numerous factors. He also stated that there has been some progress between the two parties in recent weeks, but that the gaps at the moment on a number of core issues are still extremely significant, according to Haaretz. Bennett promised to continue with the other allies in the world to attempt to bridge the gaps to put an end to the war.

Both sides have compared their adversaries to Nazis

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both sides have compared their adversaries to Nazis and accused them of genocide. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on February 24, when his troops entered Ukraine, that the purpose of this operation is to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Zelenskyy said in a statement issued three days after the first Russian troops crossed the border that Russia's unlawful activities against Ukraine show symptoms of genocide.

Image: AP