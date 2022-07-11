Israel's Iron Dome Would Be Ineffective Against Russian Missiles: Ukraine Defence Minister

In a sharp response to comments previously made by Kyiv's ambassador to Israel, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Sunday explained why the Israeli Iron Dome will be ineffective against Russian missiles. Speaking at a televised address, General Reznikov highlighted that the Iron Dome is manufactured to intercept mostly low-impact, slow-moving missiles, and as Ukraine is facing Russian cruise and ballistic missiles, it will mostly be unable to "deliver 100% protection."

"We all know the example of Israel, which protects the sky quite well...we all know the name Iron Dome but even it does not give 100% protection...Iron Dome does not protect against cruise and ballistic missiles," Reznikov said, as quoted by Ukraine Pravda.

Reznikov went on and added that with Russia continuing its brutal rampage, Ukraine will need "another air defence system" being developed in Israel and is available in the Czech Republic and the US. Reznikov, however, refused to divulge details on whether Kyiv was mulling purchasing such missile defence systems to intercept surface-to-air attacks.

"We need to develop our air defence/anti-missile defence system or to obtain one, including from our partners," the Ukrainian Defence Minister said. His contradictory remarks came after the Ukrainian envoy to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, in June, pushed Kyiv to purchase the surface-to-air missile defence system from Tel Aviv.

"We need Israeli assistance...I mean that we need military-technical support. We need Iron Dome...which will allow us to save our civilian women and children from the shelling of Russian missiles," Korniychuk had said.

Zelenskyy says 'will reshuffle cabinet ' to enhance post-war planning

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is eyeing the reconstruction of the ex-Soviet nation as the conflict continues unabated. On Sunday, the embattled President told local media that he will reshuffle his cabinet to secure global confidence, tackle corruption and instances of collusion as well as plan post-war recovery. His announcement came after Zelenskyy citing "usual diplomatic practice" dismissed Ukrainian ambassadors to the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Norway, and India last Saturday. He directed the other diplomats to step up efforts to secure foreign ties as the country was gearing up to refurbish the tattered economy.

