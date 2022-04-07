Italian PM Says Embargo On Russian Gas Not On The Table; Vows To Follow EU's Decision

While the European Union weighs its next round of sanctions on Russian gas over the war in Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said no embargo on gas supplies from Moscow is currently being considered. However, he said, "if an agreement on the matter is reached, Italy will preferably go along with it." "As of now, a proposal for the gas embargo is not yet on the table. I don't know if it will ever be on the table," Draghi added. Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday in the national capital, Rome, the Prime Minister of Italy asserted he was impassioned in "securing peace" rather than "saving money" on the purchase of Russian gas. Notably, Italy is mostly dependent on Russian gas and imports nearly 40% of the gas from Moscow.

"I will be happy to follow the embargo if it contributes to peace. If the price of gas can be exchanged for peace... What do we choose? Peace? Or have air conditioning in the summer? This is the question we must ask ourselves," he added.

European Commission President says EU mulling over imposing ban on Russian gas and oil

According to the Italian PM, the country has enough stock of gas and is capable of fulfilling the demands till October this year. Earlier on Tuesday, the European Union announced the fifth round of punitive measures against the Kremlin-- aiming to hit the massive revenue generated by the energy sector. According to the fresh sanctions announced by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the bloc will impose an import ban on coal from Russia, worth 4 billion euros ($4.39 billion) per year. While announcing the sanctions, she affirmed that the EU members are working on additional sanctions, including oil and gas imports.

Zelenskyy urges West to agree on Russian oil embargo

On Wednesday, in a televised address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the West to agree on an embargo on Russian oil. According to Zelenskyy, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been making a lot of money from oil exports as several countries were reluctant to impose a ban on Russian oil. "Some politicians are still unable to decide how to limit the flow of petrodollars and oil euros to Russia so as not to put their own economies at risk," he said. "The only question is how many more Ukrainian men, how many more Ukrainian women, the Russian military will have time to kill in order for you, certain politicians - and we know who you are - to find some determination," the Ukrainian President added.

Image: AP