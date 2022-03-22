Italy Bats For Ukraine's Membership In European Union, Informs PM Mario Draghi

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has said that his country wants Ukraine to join the European Union (EU). Draghi's stand on Ukraine's EU membership comes as the devastating war entered day 27. Earlier on Friday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to European Council President Charles Michel and discussed strengthening support for the war-hit country and also the membership of the European Union (EU).

"Discussed with President of the Council Charles Michel @eucopresident further support to in countering aggression, strengthening the anti-war coalition, prospects for restoring peace in. Special attention was paid to our movement towards membership in the #EU" tweeted Zelensky

Earlier in March, Italy had seized a mega yacht belonging to Russian oligarch Andrey Melnichnko. In an online statement that was released, the country’s finance police had informed that the the vessel was one of the largest mega yachts in the world and was worth 530 million Euros or $578 million. Named ‘SY A’, the vessel was in storage at the port of Trieste when it was seized at the time, as per a report by CNN.

EU mulls fresh sanctions

Meanwhile, on Monday, the EU countries levelled allegations of war crimes against Russian military and were mulling fresh sanctions. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke about the increase in Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and theaters. The “courts will have to decide, but for me these are clearly war crimes," Baerbock said. Since the war began, EU countries have slapped sanctions on Russia, including on its president Vladimir Putin, senior Russian ministers and oligarchs.

Meanwhile, Russia has intensified attack against Ukraine and has now started using hypersonic missiles against targets. Earlier on Monday, Ukraine rejected Russia's demand to surrender the crucial city of Mariupol. Russia had assured to spare lives if Mariupol was surrendered, however, the Ukrainians rejected the demand. This comes as Russian forces have increased their attacks on the city while thousands of civilians are stuck in the city with decreasing supplies of food, water, and medicines.