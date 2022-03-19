Quick links:
A Western official says Ukrainian resistance has slowed Russia’s advance almost to a halt, and Ukraine has repulsed Russia’s attempts to take the strategic southern port of Mariupol despite weeks of bombardment.
But the official said Russian troops have not been pushed back from established positions, and had the capability to keep up a grinding war of attrition for some time — making a rapid breakthrough in negotiations aimed at ending the violence unlikely.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, said Odesa, another strategic port on the Black Sea, was a key objective for Russia but there are no indications of an imminent siege.
Odesa has been spared major attack, though Russia has ships operating off the Black Sea coast. The U.S. also says Russia has increased naval activity in the northern Black Sea, but there are no indications at this point of an imminent amphibious assault on Odesa.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has again dismissed calls to boycott Russian energy supplies in the wake of the attack on Ukraine.
Scholz said Tuesday that the sanctions already imposed on Russia were already hitting its economy “and this will only get more dramatic every day.”
At the same time, the sanctions were designed to be “tolerable” for those imposing them, including in the long term, he said.
“That is why Germany’s position on this question (of an energy boycott) remains unchanged,” said Scholz.
He added that other countries in Europe are even more dependent on Russian oil, coal and gas than Germany “and nobody must be left standing out in the rain in this regard.”
Scholz said Germany is working to diversify its energy supply and that, while this will take time, it will eventually have the same effect as a boycott.
European countries pay Russia hundreds of millions of dollars each day for fossil fuels. Ukrainian officials say this trade effectively finances Russia’s war against their country.
Poland's president compared Russian forces in Ukraine to the SS troops of Adolf Hitler during World War II on Tuesday.
Andrzej Duda made the comments in Sofia during a joint news conference with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.
"Today the Russian army is behaving in exactly the same way. Russian leaders are behaving in exactly the same way" he said "like Hitler, like the German SS, like the German pilots of the Nazi army."
He said that people in Poland were drawing parallels between the current siege of Mariupol and Warsaw during WWII.
He added that he hoped that those responsible for civilian attacks in Ukraine would be brought before international tribunals.
A Ukrainian photojournalist has gone missing in a combat zone near the capital, raising fears he could have been injured, killed or taken captive by Russian forces.
The UNIAN news agency reported Tuesday that Maksym Levin has been unaccounted since March 13 when he contacted his friend from Vyshhorod near Kyiv. His friend, Markiyan Lyseiko, said Levin went to the area in his car to report on fighting there.
Lyseiko said Levin left his car near the village of Huta Mezhyhirska and was going to head to the village of Moshchun. Levin hasn’t contacted him ever since and hasn’t been seen online, Lyseiko said.
Levin has worked as a photojournalist and videographer for many Ukrainian and international publications.
PM Modi & UK PM Boris Johnson discussed Ukraine situation over a call. PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue & diplomacy; emphasized India's belief in respect for international law & territorial integrity of all states: PMO
The United Nations chief says his discussions with officials indicate “there is enough on the table to cease hostilities now” and seriously negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Tuesday that the war is “unwinnable,” and the only question is how many more lives will be lost and how many more cities like Mariupol will be destroyed before the war moves from the battlefield to the peace table.
“From my outreach with various actors, elements of diplomatic progress are coming into view on several key issues,” he said, enough to end hostilities now.
Guterres did not state what those elements are or answer any questions.
He said the war is intensifying and “getting more destructive and more unpredictable by the hour.” Ten million Ukrainians have already been forced to flee their homes.
“Even if Mariupol falls, Ukraine cannot be conquered city by city, street by street, house by house,” the secretary-general said.
Guterres said “the Ukrainian people are enduring a living hell,” and the war’s reverberations “are being felt worldwide with skyrocketing food, energy and fertilizer prices threatening to spiral into a global hunger crisis.”
According to reports, Russia has requested the UNSC vote on Wednesday on a resolution on the humanitarian situation.
Ukraine is appealing to a Chinese maker of civilian drones to block what the Ukrainian government says is their use by the Russian army to target missile attacks.
Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Federov’s appeal to DJI Technology Co., publicized on Twitter, highlights the tensions over Ukraine for Chinese companies. Foreign Minister Wang Yi said this month Moscow is Beijing's “most important strategic partner" at a time when Western tech and other companies have withdrawn from Russia over its Feb. 24 invasion.
Russian forces “are using DJI products in order to navigate their missile,” Federov wrote in a letter to DJI. He appealed to DJI to deactivate drones in Ukraine that were purchased and activated in Russia, Syria or Lebanon: “Block your products that are helping Russia to kill the Ukrainians!”
DJI, in a letter on its own Twitter account, responded that it can't deactivate individual drones but can impose geofencing, or software restrictions that usually are used to keep drones away from airports or other sensitive areas. The company said that would affect all DJI drones in Ukraine.
DJI, headquartered in Shenzhen, near Hong Kong, is one of the biggest makers of civilian drones used by photographers, businesses and hobbyists. It is a leader in technology that uses satellite navigation to guide drones to precise locations.
Indian Ambassador to Russia, Pavan Kapoor, on Tuesday met Russian foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says this week’s meeting between NATO leaders should be focused on ways of securing a cease-fire in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and not just on sanctions and deterrence.
“Everyone’s first aim should be a cease-fire,” Cavusoglu told Turkish journalists on the sideline of an Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Pakistan on Tuesday. “It should be to stop the war that is going on right now. Everyone should act responsibly and constructively.”
Cavusoglu continued: “Of course, we need to show unity and solidarity within NATO, we need to show deterrence. But who is paying the price of the ongoing war?”
U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders are scheduled to meet Thursday in Brussels. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the meeting is intended not just to show NATO’s “support to Ukraine, but also our readiness to protect and defend all NATO allies,”
Cavusoglu said Turkey was pressing with its efforts as a “mediator and facilitator” to end the fighting and was in touch with negotiators on both sides. Turkey was also trying to bring the warring sides to meet face to face again, Cavusoglu said.
Earlier this month, the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine met in Turkey on the sidelines of a diplomacy forum.
International news channel Euronews says it has been blocked from broadcasting in Russia due to its Ukraine war coverage.
“We firmly condemn this intolerable restriction imposed on millions ... in Russia who relied on us to get impartial news,” Euronews said, adding that Russian authorities pulled the channel off air and blocked its websites in Russia.
Euronews said it might launch legal action to continue to freely broadcast in the country. Euronews is broadcast in 160 countries.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has intensified a crackdown on media and individuals who fail to toe his line on Russia’s war in Ukraine, blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of “fake” reports.
Euronews said it strongly rejected Russian claims it spread “fake news” and that it allegedly called on Russians to protest the war. It said it faced an “unacceptable threat of criminal liability” due to the new Russian law.
Hungary has reported violation of its airspace on Monday, news agency Sputnik reported citing multiple local media reports on Tuesday. According to the Hungarian media, the country's defense ministry said that an unidentified aircraft crossed the country's airspace from Ukraine.
The Ministry stated that it had intercepted the aircraft when it entered their airspace.
Citing the reports filed by the defence ministry, the state media said that Gripen fighters-- a light single-engine multirole fighter aircraft-- were lifted up to track the anonymous aircraft that was spotted crossing the Hungarian sky border in the east. Later, the aircraft was headed toward Slovakia. "After having patrolled the area, fighters returned to the base," read the report of the concerned ministry.
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its bloodiest phase after 27 days, Hungary has voiced its concerns over the new European Union's sanctions on Russian energy firms, with the country’s top diplomat stating that Hungary would not support the measures. This comes a week after Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó had said that the country will not send troops or weapons to Ukraine.
As per reports, the EU has flagged consideration to join the US in imposing an embargo on Russian oil imports. Global oil prices also saw a steep hike with the cost of one gallon going above $3. The unprecedented soar led to Brent crude oil prices soaring above $111 per barrel, adding to the 1.2% rise last Friday.
Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga had confirmed the country's stand over the recent sanctions will be different from other nations and had stated, "any action against Moscow would also hurt the Hungarian economy. Hungary will not support the expansion of anti-Russian sanctions in the energy sector as this would threaten both the national currency and welfare of Hungarians."
Russian forces shelled along a humanitarian corridor wounding four children who were among the civilians being evacuated, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nighttime video address to the nation. He said the shelling took place in the Zaporizhzhia region, the initial destination of those fleeing Mariupol. The Ukrainian government said that about 3,000 people from Mariupol were evacuated. Zelenskyy said he spoke with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and French President Emmanuel Macron to coordinate their positions before Western leaders meet on Thursday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a televised statement said that he was ready to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership with Russian President Vladimir Putin in exchange for a cease-fire as the 'West doesn't know what to do with us [Ukriane] in regard to NATO membership.' Such a commitment can be done only if Russia agrees to complete withdrawal of its troops and a guarantee of Ukraine’s security, said Zelesnkyy.
“It’s a compromise for everyone: for the West, which doesn’t know what to do with us with regard to NATO, for Ukraine, which wants security guarantees, and for Russia, which doesn’t want further NATO expansion,” Zelenskyy said on Ukrainian television channels.
He then reiterated that Kyiv intends to hold direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that unless the two leaders meet it may be impossible to understand if Russia "even wants to stop the war." Kyiv will be ready to discuss the status of Crimea and the eastern Donbas region held by Russian-backed separatists, Zelenskyy offered, adding that this can be done only after a cease-fire and security guarantees.
Ukrainian army said it forced Russian troops out of Makariv, a strategically important Kyiv suburb, after a fierce battle. That prevents Russian forces from encircling the capital from the northwest, the Defense Ministry said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to virtually deliver his address to the Japanese parliament on Wednesday to rally international support for his country’s fight against Russian invasion.
Japan, unlike in the past, has been acting tough against Russia, in line with other Group of Seven countries, though Tokyo’s steps have triggered Moscow’s retaliation. A compromise could set a bad precedence in East Asia, where China is increasingly making assertive military actions.
Zelenskyy’s speech, expected to be about 10 minutes, will be shown in a meeting room at the lower house — the more powerful of Japan’s two-chamber parliament which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida belongs to. Zelenskyy has made virtual addresses to the U.S. Congress, as well as parliaments in Europe, Canada, and Israel.
Foreign dignitaries, including former U.S. President George W. Bush and former Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, have delivered their addresses in person during visits to Japan as state guests, but an online speech by a foreign leader is unprecedented.
The U.N. refugee agency says more than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, passing another milestone in an exodus that has led to Europe’s worst refugee crisis since World War II. UNHCR reported Tuesday that 3.53 million people have left Ukraine, with Poland taking in the lion’s share — more than 2.1 million — followed by Romania with more than 540,000 and Moldova with more than 367,000.
Shortly after the invasion on Feb. 24, UNHCR predicted that some 4 million refugees might leave Ukraine, though it has been re-assessing that prediction. The outflows have been slowing in recent days after peaking at more than 200,000 each on two straight days in early March. The International Organization for Migration estimates that nearly 6.5 million people are internally displaced within Ukraine, suggesting that some if not most of them might to flee abroad if the war continues.
US President Joe Biden has made shocking claims on Tuesday, starting that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will use biological and chemical weapons in war with Ukraine. His remarks came after Pentagon iterated that the US intelligence has “clear evidence” that Moscow is involved in committing war crimes. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby asserted that Washington is "collecting evidence" to back the claims more factually.
Biden on Tuesday said Putin's “back is against the wall and now he’s talking about new false flags he’s setting up including, asserting that we in America have biological as well as chemical weapons in Europe – simply not true. I guarantee you."
“They are also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. That’s a clear sign he’s considering using both of those. He’s already used chemical weapons in the past, and we should be careful of what’s about to come.” Putin “knows there’ll be severe consequences because of the united Nato front,” said Biden.
According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Russian forces have illegally removed 2,389 Ukrainian children from Donetsk and Luhanks oblasts to Russia. This is not assistance. It is kidnapping.— U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) March 22, 2022
A Russian newspaper that briefly published a report stating that over 10,000 Russian soldiers were killed as war casualties in Ukraine is now claiming that 'hackers' published the fake figures on their website. After removing the figures, the paper issued an advisory that read: "On March 21, access to the administrator interface was hacked on the Komsomolskaya Pravda website and a fake insert was made in this publication about the situation around the special operation in Ukraine. The inaccurate information was immediately removed."
#BREAKING | Amid its war with Ukraine, Russia claims Ukraine aircraft violated Hungary's airspace. Tune in for more details: https://t.co/WDhZ76uT6T pic.twitter.com/iIRakue5Ws— Republic (@republic) March 22, 2022
Nobel Peace Prize medal won by Russian independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta's editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov will be auctioned to provide the aid for the Ukrainian refugees fleeing war. Droves of “wounded and sick children requiring urgent treatment” have compelled the newspaper to sell the medal and raise funds for the humanitarian cause, Muratov said in a statement published on the newspaper’s website.
Ukrainian diplomat has accused Russian soldiers of looting a gas station store and plundering businesses. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko asserted that Russian armed forces are "hungry, abandoned and demoralised." He has shared a video that shows troops with their weapons entering a store.
In the tweet, Oleg Nikolenko asserted that Russian troops have no hope of winning in Ukraine. He sarcastically questioned them on being the "second strongest army in the world" and pointed out that the Russian armed forces had expected that Ukrainians will welcome them with flowers, however, they were greeted by the "iron resolve" of Ukrainians.
In the video shared on the microblogging site, the troops with the weapons enter a store and can be seen moving in the store holding its products. Oleg Nikolenko tweeted, "Second strongest army in the world? The reality: marauders looting a gas station store. The Russian army has no hope of winning in Ukraine. Hungry, abandoned and demoralized (sic). The Russians expected Ukrainians to greet them with flowers, instead they were met with an iron resolve."
Aid agencies are reportedly raising an alarm, stating that only three or four days’ worth of food is left in some cities under assault in Ukraine. Mercy Corps expressed concerns about the lack of humanitarian supply in the country due to fierce fighting, as it said the system is completely broken down.” “One of our biggest concerns right now is the vulnerability of the supply chain. We know that most municipalities in areas seeing the most intense fighting don’t have more than three to four days’ worth of essentials like food,” said Mercy Corps’ Ukraine humanitarian response adviser Steve Gordon told CNN, adding that 70% of the population of Kharkiv and Sumy is dependent on aid.
“These are areas like Sumy, with 800,000 people nearly entirely reliant right now on aid shipped in on a day-to-day basis. Cities need at least a month’s worth of food, stored in different warehouses in case they come under fire,” Gordon said.
On March 22, the mayor of Chernihiv claimed that a Russian spy attempted to attend a meeting chaired by him. According to Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, Mayor claimed that there are Russian spies dressed in Ukrainian military uniforms who have documents from the Armed Forces and are well-versed in the situation. According to him, one of the Russian spies even attempted to attend his meeting.
The Mayor, Vladyslav Atroshenko, said, "A few weeks ago, there were DRG breakthroughs in Chernihiv, but all of them were eliminated. Today, the Armed Forces and the Terrorist Defense Forces are in complete control of the city. Sabotage groups are working, I know that for sure. Arrested spies, fully dressed in our military uniform, who had documents of our Armed Forces, which are well oriented in the situation. One of them even tried to come to my meeting. It turned out that he was a Russian spy, an officer."
Hundreds of students and instructors held a rally at a university in Syria's coastal city of Latakia on Tuesday in support of Russia in its war against Ukraine.
The gathering at Tishrin University in Latakia, a stronghold of President Bashar Assad, is the latest show of support for Russia in war-torn Syria.
Russia joined Syria's 11-year conflict in September 2015, when the Syrian military appeared close to collapse, and has since helped in tipping the balance of power in favour of Assad, whose forces now control much of the country.
Hundreds of Russian troops are deployed across Syria and they also have a military air base along Syria's Mediterranean coast.
Assad's government has repeatedly expressed support to Russia since its invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.
The invasion has left hundreds of people dead in Ukraine and more than three million have fled the country.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging Italy to beef up sanctions against Russia and seize more assets from President Vladimir Putin and his allies as a way of pressuring Moscow into negotiating an end to the war.
Zelenskyy spoke to the Italian parliament Tuesday via video from Kyiv, as he has done with other foreign parliaments. Wearing a collared shirt and speaking through an Italian translator, Zelenskyy told Italian lawmakers that he had just spoken by phone to Pope Francis and that the pontiff had endorsed Ukraine’s right to defend itself.
He said that 117 children have been killed in the war with Russia and that the city of Mariupol has been flattened by the Russian onslaught.
He warned that Europe’s security is at risk if Russia advances and that grain deliveries to the developing world are being jeopardized because Ukraine’s farmers can’t plant crops.
Italian Premier Mario Draghi praised the “heroic” resistance of the Ukrainian people.
Ukraine’s natural resources minister says wildfires have been extinguished in the area of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which is under the control of Russian forces.
The fires have raised concern about the possible release of radiation from the plant, where a 1986 explosion and fire sent radioactive emissions across large parts of Europe.
But Natural Resources Minister Ruslan Strelets said Tuesday that radiation levels in the area are within the norms.
Ukrainian officials had earlier accused Russian forces of deliberately setting the fires or causing them with artillery shelling.
Ukraine's city of Rubizhne was subjected to fierce shelling and is being hammered with artillery fire by the Russian forces, regional head Serhii Haidai said in a social media post. "The enemy was unable to 'blitzkrieg' Rubizhne, so they are destroying the town, targeting hospitals, schools, and residential buildings," Haidai wrote. Head of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, informed that the city was shelled 84 times.