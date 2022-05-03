Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi criticised a Rete4 programme in which Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov referred to Jews as "the fiercest anti-Semites" and compared Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to German dictator Adolf Hitler. The programme was featured as an interview with Russia's Foreign Minister, but it turned out to be a "session of political agitation," according to Italy's Prime Minister on May 2.

PM Draghi emphasised that, unlike Russia, Italy has free speech, but "it is worth thinking about how acceptable it is to invite someone for an interview and not react to that person's statements. He further added, "It was not a journalistic achievement. It gives a very strange feeling."

Other Italian politicians have also slammed the programme. Enrico Letta, the head of the Italian Social Democrats and the country's former prime minister, called it a "abyss." However, Mediaset, which owns Rete4, defended the programme and the decision to invite Lavrov for a discussion. "He is the second number in Russia. The interview with the Russian Foreign Minister is a document of modern history," Mauro Kripa, the company's CEO, stated.

Russian Foreign Minister's remark sparked outrage in Ukraine, Germany & Israel

On the Italian Rete4 on May 1, Lavrov reiterated key themes of Russian propaganda about the Ukraine war. In response to a journalist's question about how Russia's accusations of Nazism against Zelenskyy were related to Ukraine, Lavrov stated, "What kind of nationalization can they have if he is a Jew. "It means absolutely nothing. The wise Jewish people say that the fiercest anti-Semites are usually Jews."

The statement by Russia's top diplomat has sparked outrage in Ukraine, Germany, and Israel. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister described Lavrov's remarks as "disgusting," adding that they "show how modern Russia is full of hatred for other peoples." In turn, Zelenskyy claimed that Moscow justifies Nazism by murdering children and destroying peaceful cities in Ukraine.

On the other hand, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called Lavrov's remarks "unforgivable and outrageous," demanded clarification from the Russian ambassador, and expected an apology. Israel was outraged, according to German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who called Lavrov's remarks "an unforgivable scandal."

Image: AP