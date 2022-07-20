Japan & Ireland Vow To Use Sanctions To Ensure Russia Suffers 'severe Consequences'

Amid the ongoing raging war in Eastern Europe, the Prime Ministers of Japan and Ireland decided on Wednesday to use economic sanctions to ensure that Russia suffers "severe consequences" for its invasion of Ukraine. Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin met with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine and urged Moscow to evacuate its troops from the war-ravaged country. Addressing a joint press conference, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida termed Ireland as a crucial ally that shared similar principles, Kyodo News reported.

Kishida further stated that the ongoing war in Ukraine would be dealt with even closer coordination between the two governments. Notably, Japan and Ireland have imposed several sanctions against Russia including freezing the assets of President Vladimir Putin and the Russian central bank, as well as the exclusion of some Russian lenders from a significant global payment system. Meanwhile, Ireland has also restricted visa-free travel for refugees from 20 'safe' nations of Europe to make room for Ukrainians.

On July 20, 2022, Prime Minister Kishida held a summit meeting and other events with H.E. Mr. Micheál Martin, T.D., Taoiseach, Prime Minister of Ireland, at the Prime Minister’s Office.



Click below for more details:https://t.co/UVyzfu3lxy#PMinAction pic.twitter.com/8uSrb0PpW8 — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) July 20, 2022

Japan, Ireland express concern over situation in East & South China Seas

During the joint press conference, both leaders also expressed grave concerns about the situation in the East and South China Seas, seemingly in response to Beijing's growing maritime aggression in those regions. Kishida and Martin also advocated for a "peaceful settlement" to the tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Notably, China asserts absolute sovereignty over Taiwan, despite the island's government ruling for more than seven decades. According to Kishida, the two countries agreed that the security of the Indo-Pacific and Europe is interdependent and changing the status quo unilaterally by force will not be acceptable.

Japan and Ireland vow to further strengthen their relationships

In addition, Japan and the EU member promised to strengthen their relationships by enlarging their political, economic, and cultural links. The two leaders also alluded to an economic cooperation deal between Japan and the European Union that took effect in 2019.

Meanwhile, Irish Prime Minister Martin stressed that the joint declaration will serve as the cornerstone for further growth in the bilateral partnership with Japan. Notably, both countries share good trade relations, with Ireland exporting optical instruments and medicines to Japan. Meanwhile, Japan's main exports to Ireland include medicines and cars.

