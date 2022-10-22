Japan PM Condemns 'intolerable' Prospect Of Russia Using Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine War

Japan's PM Fumio Kishida is on a diplomatic trip to Australia, a fellow member of the Quad, to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations. The Quad was envisioned by the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe back in 2008, during a speech to the Indian parliament, where he spoke about the 'confluence of two oceans'.

During his trip, the Japanese PM indicated that Japan is the only nation in the world to have ever suffered an attack of nuclear weapons, and due to this, nuclear threats being issued by Mosocw are raising concerns in Tokyo. Fumio Kishida said that Russian use of nuclear weapons in the Russia-Ukraine war would be an "act of hostility against humanity."

"Russia's act of threatening the use of nuclear weapons is a serious threat to the peace and security of the international community and absolutely unacceptable," said Kishida on Saturday, during his trip to Australia. During the 2nd World War, America dropped nuclear weapons on Hiroshima, as a result of which 140,000 people died. 3 days later, on 9th August, 1945 another nuclear bomb was dropped on Nagasaki.

"We should never tolerate the threat of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia, let alone the use of nuclear weapons. We must ensure that Nagasaki remains the last place to ever suffer an atomic bombing," said the Japanese PM.

History of Russo-Japanese relations

Japan has a complicated diplomatic relationship with Russia. During the days of Imperial Russia, after setbacks in Europe, the Tsar decided that Russia needed to get into a war which it could win quickly. As a result, the Russo-Japanese war ensued, which ultimately led to the victory of Japan and defeat of Imperial Russia.

Historians mark this war as the first time in contemporary history where an Asian power defeated an European power. Japan and Russia also have a territorial dispute about the Kuril Islands, which are called by Japan as the Northern territories.

The disputed islands are under Russian administration but Japan continues to believe that these islands belong to Tokyo. Russia and Japan are quite close to each other geographically. Russia's easternmost province is east of the Korean peninsula.

Japan is not a nuclear power but it is situated in a region where nations near it are nuclear powers, be it Russia, China and now even North Korea.

"As the only country to have ever suffered atomic bombings during war, Japan will continue to strongly advocate its position at various international forums," said the Japanese PM.