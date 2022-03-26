Japan PM Kishida Warns 'Russia Can Use Nuclear Weapons' Amid Ukraine War: Ukrainian Media

Amidst the relentless military aggression from the Kremlin continuing even a month after Russia declared war against neighbouring Ukraine, news about shelling in significant cities like Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Kyiv keeps surfacing. In the wake of the ongoing conflict, several global leaders have voiced their strong disapproval of Vladimir Putin's unprovoked military offensive, expressing concern over the plight of the civilians in the war-ravaged country. In a recent development concerning the same, according to Ukrainian media reports, Japan PM Fumio Kishida warned that the chances of Russia utilising nuclear weapons is 'increasingly real.'

Japan PM warns Russia could use nuclear weapons in Ukraine war

Ukrainian media reports recently informed that the Japan PM, who often speaks against the use of nuclear armaments, warned that Russian forces may deploy nuclear weapons in their ongoing war against Ukraine. PM Fumio Kishida often expresses his views against the use of these deadly weapons, considering Japan having faced the worst of perils in the past from atomic weapons

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Zelenskyy too had spoken about the use of nuclear weapons during his address at the Doha Forum. He mentioned that nuclear weapons should not be used for 'Injustice' and said, "Injustice spreads like virus does". He also mentioned that all countries should possess and develop nuclear weapons to protect themselves from invasions. He further added that Russia has been bragging about Nuclear weapons and said it would have a great impact not just in Ukraine, but the whole world.

#BREAKING | Russia is bragging about nuclear weapons. They are threatening the whole world with nuclear weapons. Ukraine President Zelenskyy addresses Doha Forum virtuallyhttps://t.co/XJfVF6RKhk pic.twitter.com/hXH8NIhBrs — Republic (@republic) March 26, 2022

Amid the ongoing war, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced a 35-hour curfew in the city on Saturday. The curfew will commence at 8.30 pm local time and will conclude on Monday at 7 a.m. Public transport will not be available during this time and pharmacies and gas stations will be closed as well. Residents are only allowed to leave home to get to bomb shelters near them.