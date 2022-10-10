Joe Biden & Scholz Slam Putin's Latest Nuclear Threats As 'irresponsible' In A Phonecall

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a telephonic conversation and discussed sanctions on Russia, international energy markets, Ukraine aid, and Russia’s recent nuclear threats.

The two leaders, on the phone, expressed their "commitment to hold Russia accountable for its brutal actions and to provide security and economic assistance to Ukraine,” the press service of the White House reported on Sunday. A statement by the German government statement revealed that Biden and Scholz further “discussed recent developments in global energy markets and the importance of securing sustainable and affordable energy supplies. In addition, they talked about efforts to promote regional stability and prosperity in the Western Balkans.”

"They criticized the latest nuclear threats of Moscow as irresponsible and agreed such a step would have exceptionally serious consequences for Russia," the statement further read.

It is to mention the discussion comes after a huge bomb explosion blew the bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea and Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the war-embattled Ukraine behind the attack and branded it as a "terrorist state".

"There’s no doubt it was a terrorist act directed at the destruction of the critically important civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation," Putin said during a meeting with the chairman of the country's Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin. "And the authors, perpetrators, and those who ordered it are the special services of Ukraine," he added.

Biden and Scholz discuss G7 and G20 meetings

The nearly one-hour-long phone call also included talks about the upcoming G7 and G20 meetings that will focus on Russia’s aggression and hostility against Ukraine. Discussing the Nord Stream pipeline attacks, the duo agreed that such actions would result in serious repercussions.

The leaders further talked about Moscow’s recent annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, and deemed it an escalation of the ongoing war. They also stated that the Kremlin’s partial mobilization of troops reflects the "bitter price" that Russian citizens have been paying at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.