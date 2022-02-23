After cutting off Moscow from western financing and imposing unspecified sanctions on Russian elites in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington on Tuesday. During the meeting, Biden affirmed that his administration would continue providing security assistance and support to Kyiv. The White House statement confirming the US’ support to Ukraine came after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian troops to enter the breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk after recognizing their independence.

The White House released a statement on Tuesday informing that the Biden administration has now issued its support to Kyiv in the fight against the Russian army invasion. “Biden updated Foreign Minister Kuleba on the United States’ response to Russia’s decision to recognize the purported ‘independence’ of the so-called DNR and LNR [Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics] regions of Ukraine, including the Executive Order issued last night and new sanctions announced today. He also affirmed that the United States would continue providing security assistance and macroeconomic support to Ukraine,” the statement read.

Furthermore, US President Biden reaffirmed US’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as mentioned in the UNSC on Monday. Biden also confirmed his country’s readiness to cooperate with allies in order to respond “swiftly and decisively to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine,” the statement added. This came after Biden announced new sanctions against Russia and dismissed Putin’s moves as the “beginning of a Russian invasion”.

Biden slams Putin over 'beginning of Russian invasion'

Joe Biden on Tuesday slammed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk and said, "Russia has carved out a major chunk of Ukrainian territory". According to POTUS Biden, Putin was doing this intentionally in order to take more forces on the Ukrainian regions. "Russia just announced that it is carving out a big chunk of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin is setting up a rationale to take more territory by force," said Biden during a brief press conference on Tuesday. "This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine," he added.

Terming Putin’s actions a flagrant violation of international law, Biden asked who gave him (Putin) the power to declare the disputed regions as two new republics. Further, Biden demanded the international community to impose stringent sanctions on Moscow. "Who in the Lord’s name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belonged to his neighbours? This is a flagrant violation of international law and it demands a firm response from the international community," Biden said in the presser which was earlier supposed to start at 1 pm (local time). Further, Biden announced the country was ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs.

(With ANI inputs)

