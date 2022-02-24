Joe Biden Condemns Putin's 'premeditated War' On Ukraine, Prays As Russia Attacks Donbass

As Russia orders military operation in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass, US President Joe Biden on Thursday, issued a statement offering prayers for Ukraine. Terming the act as 'unprovoked and unjustified', Biden blamed Russia for the 'death and destruction this attack will bring'. He added that the US and its allies will respond in a united and decisive way.

Biden issues statement

He added that he will be monitoring the situation from the White House and meet with his G7 counterparts later. He also added that he will speak to Americans to announce further consequences on Russia for this 'needless act of aggression against Ukraine'. He concluded his statement with 'Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine'.

Putin orders military action on Donbass

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region, as per Russia Today (RT). Putin reiterated that Russia does not plan to occupy Ukraine and that its military action is to 'demilitarize' Ukraine. He also urged Ukrainian troops in Donbass to give up their weapons and 'go home'.

Putin has also said that it is 'inevitable' that there will be fighting between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers, as per RT. He has also warned foreign powers that intervene in the Ukraine conflict of consequences they have not seen before. These statements come amid UNSC meeting where most European nations and NATO nations have backed Ukraine, condemning Russia's military action.

Addressing the Emergency UN Security Council meeting, UN general secretary António Guterres said, "In recent past, situations with similar events and rumours had arisen. I thought nothing serious would come out of it, I was wrong. President Putin, stop your troops from invading Ukraine. Give peace a chance". Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has tried to reach out to Putin via phone, but did not get any answer. Ukraine has imposed a national emergency and shut down its entire airspace, citing 'potential hazard'.

Russia-Ukraine crisis

For weeks, Moscow has massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. With US imposing sanctions on Russian-controlled companies, two Russian banks and preventing Russia from accessing Western financial institutions, Russia recognised two rebel regions of Ukraine (Luhansk and Donetsk) as independent and ordered Russian troops there for “peacekeeping”. Other Western allies, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Japan, have also imposed sanctions on Moscow and Germany has stalled its Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. Russia has already annexed Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in 2014, and pro-Russia rebels have since been fighting Ukrainian forces in the eastern areas of Donetsk and Luhansk - causing more than 14,000 people's deaths.

