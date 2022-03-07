US President Joe Biden is scheduled to hold a video conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The four-way call will be held to discuss further coordination on sanctions, The Wall Street Journal reported, quoting Western officials.

Apart from tuning up sanctions, the meeting also comes at a time when the dependency of Europe and the West on Russia's oil imports is under discourse. Europe has been largely divided when it comes to its stance on banning billions of dollars worth of oil imports from Russia.

Earlier today, Germany’s Scholz asserted that it was impossible to secure the EU's energy needs without Russia. Scholz said, “EU’s energy needs cannot be secured without Russia and its imports. Germany has no plans to suspend them”. In retaliation, Netherland Prime Minister Mark Rutte had remarked that 'unlike Germany' they will reduce their energy dependency on Russia.

Holding a joint press conference on Monday, Prime ministers of the UK, Canada and Netherlands had extensively discussed the dependency on Russia for hydro-carbons contending the importance of looking for alternate suppliers. The European Union relies on Russia for about 40% of its gas – more than twice as much as Norway, its next-largest import partner.

"We can't cut Russia overnight in terms of dependency on hydrocarbons but we can accelerate the move. We have to look for supplies, substitute supplies. We have to be in coalition with the countries who are against Putin's action," said Boris Johnson.

Earlier today, the United States had also shared that it may soon introduce a bill for banning oil and energy imports from the country. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said that the US House of Representatives may draft a bill to ban all energy imports from Russia which would further terminate normal trade relations with Russia as well as with Belarus.

Russia-Ukraine war: 3rd round of talks underway in Belarus

Meanwhile, talks are underway between the Russian-Ukrainian delegations in Belarus. The meeting is the third round of discussions between Russia and Ukraine as the two countries strive to reach an agreement on a ceasefire and a safe passage corridor for people. In the second session of talks, both countries agreed to create safe humanitarian corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities, however, what looked like a breakthrough to evacuate civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha, fell apart quickly. In its third attempt, Russian on Monday, March 7, agreed to a ceasefire in four Ukrainian cities-- Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy.