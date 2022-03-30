US President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday. According to The Washington Times, the White House said the leaders will discuss the ongoing war between Kyiv and Moscow. Though the White House did not reveal further details, it is speculated that the leaders will discuss the ongoing Russian aggression. Notably, earlier today, Zelenskyy addressed the Norwegian Parliament where he asserted that Russia wants “to destroy the foundation of Europe.” He also asked for European countries to close their seaports to Russian vessels.

While addressing the Parliament virtually, he said that “the future of Europe is being decided now.” Speaking generally of Russia’s military activities in Ukraine, Zelenskyy said that “for the Russians, there are no prohibited targets.” Meanwhile, on Tuesday, sixth rounds of talks were held between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations with lots of hopes to end the war immediately. Though Moscow, on Tuesday claimed that the talks were constructive, Kremlin claimed there was no breakthrough. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov it was a “positive factor” that Ukraine has submitted its written proposals but added he saw no breakthrough.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. On Friday, Zelenskyy appealed to his Russian counterpart to end the war immediately but added that he would not let the Russian forces take a single piece of Ukrainian land.

Image: AP