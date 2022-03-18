In its most recent briefing on Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) stated that Russian forces have made only minor gains this week. It went on to say that Ukrainian soldiers stationed around Kyiv and Mykolaiv are continuing to thwart Russian efforts to encircle the cities. Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Mariupol are still encircled and under severe Russian fire.

Further, at least 21 people were killed in Merefa, near Kharkiv, when Russian artillery demolished a school and a community centre, according to a local official. On Friday, Putin's soldiers continued their assault on Ukrainian cities, firing missiles at a structure near a western city's airport.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that US officials were reviewing suspected war crimes and that if Russia's purposeful targeting of civilians is verified, "huge consequences" will follow. Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN's political chief, also asked for an investigation into civilian casualties, reminding the UN Security Council on Thursday that direct assaults on civilians are prohibited under international humanitarian law.

According to the United Nations, the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine's conflict has now topped 3.2 million. As a result of the Russian aggression, this number will continue to climb. Russia's aggression against Ukraine is now in its fourth week, despite increasing harsh rhetoric from Western nations directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin for neglect in halting attacks in a number of cities. It's difficult to say how many civilians have died so far.

According to the UN, more than 600 people have died; however, the true toll is likely to be much higher. According to reports, thousands of soldiers on both sides have died. Meanwhile, talks between Russia and Ukraine to find a diplomatic solution continue, despite concerns that Russia's military is becoming bogged down. Despite Russia's claims of air superiority, Ukraine's air defences appear to be operational, even as Western nations pour portable anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles into the country.

