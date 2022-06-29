Kherson Region Begins Preparations For Referendum To Join Russia: Kremlin-backed Official

As war batters Ukrainian cities of strategic significance with no signs of the conflict ceasing anywhere in sight, Kirill Stremousov, Deputy Head of the Russia-backed Regional Military-Civilian Administration, said that authorities have begun "making preparations" for a referendum on accession to Russia. He claimed that the Kherson region will decide on joining Russia and become a "full-fledged constituent entity," TASS reported. The statement of Kirill Stremousov comes amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has entered its 126th day.

Earlier on June 21, Kirill Stremousov said that he expected Kherson to become a Russian constituent member by the end of 2022. He announced that they will hold a referendum and expressed confidence that most of the people in the Kherson region would support the decision of becoming part of Russia, as per the TASS report. Following the referendum, they will call on the Russian government for "Russia's membership, according to Stremousov. He stressed that Russia will permit them to have a "promising future of their own." Kirill Stremousov further claimed that Ukraine has "failed as a country and a Western project."

Babies born after 24 February to receive Russian citizenship: Kirill Stremousov

Meanwhile, Kirill Stremousov, on 16 June, announced that all the babies born in Kherson after February 24 will receive Russian citizenship, According to Stremousov, orphans living in the region have "already received Russian citizenship," as per the news report. Earlier in March, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that the armed forces of Moscow have fully captured the Kherson region. A military-civilian administration was set up in the Kherson region in April. The military-civilian administration announced intentions to make the region part of Russia.

Russia-Ukraine War

Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February, the hostilities between the two nations have caused damage in the war-torn nation. Meanwhile, Ukraine has claimed that Russia has lost more than 35,000 soldiers since the war began on February 24. In addition, the Russian army has lost 1,572 tanks, 3720 armoured personnel vehicles, and 781 artillery systems since the onset of the war. Apart from this, the Russian armed forces suffered a loss of 246 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 103 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 217 aircraft, 185 helicopters, 2589 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14 ships or boats, 640 unmanned aerial vehicles, 61 special units and 142 cruise missiles.

