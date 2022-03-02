With the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifying with each passing day, concerns have been surging among the global community regarding the possibility of yet another world war. The war, that involves Russia, pro-Russian forces, Belarus on one side, and Ukraine on the other side, on its seventh day, saw Moscow's airborne troops landing in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv with the Russian military claiming to have taken control of the southern city of Kherson. Russian forces have been mounting their attacks on residential buildings including a strike on a Police building in Kharkiv.

Netflix's 'Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom'

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, resulting in casualties including the destruction of lives, properties, and much more, has been dominating headlines for weeks. For someone, who wants to learn the context and backstory of the ongoing conflict, Netflix's documentary titled Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom is a great start. The documentary chronicles a period in Ukraine's history from back in 2015 when the Maidan Revolution ousted a pro-Russian government led by then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

More about Netflix's documentary on Ukraine

Directed by Evgeny Afineevsky, Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom is based on the Euromaidan protests in Ukraine that were intensified by the Ukrainian government's decision in 2014 wherein it suspended the signing of a trade agreement with the European Union. The agreement was in favour of closer ties with Russia and this became one of the reasons that lead to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The documentary revolves around the student's protests and the origin of Euromaidan. For the unversed, during the said protests, clashes were reported with police throughout Ukraine, especially at the central square in Kyiv, which was occupied by the protesters along with Kyiv City State Administration, and others.

Euromaidan's protests were a huge success as Viktor Fedorovych Yanukovych, the former president of Ukraine, was forced to resign and flee the country. The aforementioned documentary is based on the Euromaidan protest, also called the Maidan revolution, which resulted in the worsening of ties between Russia and Ukraine.

'Ukrainians will fight Russia': 'Winter on Fire' director

During conversation with Deadline, the director of 'Winter on Fire' stated, "That’s the direction that they are fighting toward since Maidan … Believing in their freedom, believing in the freedom for the future of their own kids, it just proves that these people will not put their weapons down. They will be fighting until the last drop of blood."

Image: Instagram/@ranra_ru