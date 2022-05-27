Kremlin Accuses Ukraine Of Issuing Contradictory Remarks About Peace Negotiations

Amid the ongoing ravaging war in Eastern Europe, Russia accused the Ukrainian leadership of constantly making contradictory statements that often lead to confusion. Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that "Moscow does not understand the desires of Kyiv because of conflicting statements." His comments came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that "negotiations with Russia are necessary to end the war, but Moscow does not want it to happen."

"Negotiations are now frozen by decision and in accordance with the line chosen by the Ukrainian side. This is the first thing that absolutely contrasts with Zelensky's statements. Also, the leadership of Ukraine constantly makes statements that contradict each other. This does not allow us to fully understand what the Ukrainian side wants and whether it is ready to show a sober approach and realize the real state of affairs," Peskov stated, as per the RIA Novosti news agency.

Meanwhile, Maria Zakharova, a Russian Foreign Ministry official, alleged that Ukraine put the negotiations process on hold and did not respond to Moscow's proposals on the draft treaty.

Russia and Ukraine blame each other for stalling peace negotiations

Earlier, the officials of Russia and Ukraine stated that the peace negotiations between both countries have stalled. Ukraine was accused of hardening its stance by the Russian government as the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko stated that Kyiv has effectively abandoned the peace talks. Meanwhile, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak stated that talks have been put on hold as "Russia refuses to admit that it would not achieve any objectives. Russia does not demonstrate a key understanding of today's processes in the world. And its extremely negative role," Podolyak was quoted as saying by the Ukrainian media.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify unabated and entered its day 93rd on Friday, May 27. Since the onset of war, the delegations of both countries have held several rounds of peace negotiations but they have failed to yield desired results so far. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian authorities have stressed that the country will not accept any ceasefire settlement that involves ceding territory to the Russian Federation. Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukraine's chief negotiator in the halted peace negotiations, declared that "any concession to Russia would be nothing but a postponed conflict."

Image: AP