Amid ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv, Russia has criticized G7 nations for considering to use Russian assets for reconstruction work in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the plans of G7 leaders was viewed "extremely negatively" by Russia and termed it "pure international racketeering," TASS reported. Peskov's statement comes after G7 nations released a joint statement where they mentioned about using Russia's funds for Ukraine's reconstruction.

Dmitry Peskov said that G7 nations were speaking about "blatant attempts to discuss the possibility of legalizing previously committed theft." He called it "very sad" that such topics were raised and discussed at these forums, as per the TASS report. On October 11, the G7 leaders welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's willingness for peace. The G7 nations said that they should safeguard Ukraine's ability to defend itself and ensure Ukraine's reconstruction, including considering ways to do it with Russian funds. Notably, US and its allies imposed economic sanctions against the Bank of Russia and have frozen Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves. Furthermore, transactions related to assets of Bank of Russia and with any legal entity has been placed under ban.

"The G7 Leaders welcome President Zelenskyy’s readiness for a just peace. This should include the following elements: respecting the UN Charter’s protection of territorial integrity and sovereignty; safeguarding Ukraine’s ability to defend itself in the future; ensuring Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction, including exploring avenues to do so with funds from Russia; pursuing accountability for Russian crimes committed during the war," according to the statement released by G7.

G7 leaders condemn Russia's attacks in Ukraine

During the meeting, G7 leaders condemned Russia's missile attacks in cities across Ukraine. The leaders stressed that the attacks on the civilians "constitute a war crime." They vowed to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and those for the action accountable. The statement of G7 leaders comes after Russian forces on Monday, 11 October carried out strikes in Ukrainian cities and villages. They vowed to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and those responsible for the action accountable. In the statement, the G7 leaders also condemned Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories occupied by Moscow - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. The leaders underscored that the "illegal annexation" of Ukrainian territories will "never" be recognised by them. The G7 leaders condemned Russia's actions at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and committed to continue imposing economic costs on Russia.

Image: AP