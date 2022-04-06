Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Slams Russian Diplomat Expulsion As 'shortsighted Step'

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday condemned the expulsion of Russian diplomats over the alleged war crimes committed by Russian troops in the northwestern town of Bucha, near Irpin. Labelling the decision as a “shortsighted step” Peskov said that Moscow takes such measures as “negative” and “we regret it.”

According to the Russian state-affiliated agency Tass, Peskov said that expelling the diplomatic staff of Russia by the EU nations “narrows possibilities for diplomatic communication, diplomatic work in such difficult conditions.” He went on to iterate that such a move makes the current unprecedented conflict situation “difficult” and “worse”.

Expulsion will 'complicate our [Russia’s] communication': Peskov

Several EU nations including Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland, Germany, France, and others resorted to imposing stricter measures against Russian Federation to hold those behind the brutal Bucha massacre to accountability. In a rampant move, European leaders dismissed the Russian diplomatic employees, adding that they are preparing a set of additional sanctions against the Russian Federation. Germany expelled 40 Russian envoys and declared dozens of other officials as 'persona non grata.’ France also announced the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats as part of a joint European effort.

Canada imposed penalties on nine Russians and nine Belarusian officials for “having facilitated and enabled violations of Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence.” Poland which had earlier closed bank accounts of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw ordered the deportation of 45 Russian diplomats. Belgium expelled 21 Russian diplomats, the Netherlands expelled 17 Russian diplomats, and Ireland asked four diplomats to leave the country.

Other EU countries, including Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Bulgaria, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, also demanded that Russian diplomats leave immediately. German foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to Germany to notify about the expulsion of 40 Russian embassy staff. Swedish foreign ministry announced the expulsion of three Russian diplomats, Spain meanwhile expelled 25 Russian envoys.

Peskov on Tuesday slammed such an act, saying that this decision will “complicate our [Russia’s] communication, which is needed to try to find a way out, and will inevitably lead to response steps.” The move was also denounced by Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, who warned of retaliatory measures in response to what he described West’s "schizoid campaign" against Moscow. If the Russian envoys are removed in such a manner, "it is time to hang barn locks on Western embassies in Russia,” he asserted, adding that Kremlin "will respond proportionately.”