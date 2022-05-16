Kremlin Warns Of Territorial Dispute With NATO If Ukraine Joins Military Alliance

Amid the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, Kremlin warned that Ukraine's potential accession to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would result in a territorial conflict between Russia and the bloc. "Unlike Ukraine, Finland and Sweden have no territorial disputes with Russia," Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, as per Sputnik. His statement comes after the two Scandinavian countries officially announced their decision to join the intergovernmental military alliance. Speaking about Finland and Sweden's decisions to join NATO, the Kremlin spokesperson stated that "Russia will be watching the process closely."

Peskov cautioned that this development demands a comprehensive examination of the potential ramifications. According to him, the addition of Finland and Sweden to the alliance will not enhance the continent's security situation. "We will be closely monitoring the unfolding events and we will make note of the statements. There were statements from Sweden that it is not going to allow any foreign military bases or weapons systems on its territory even if it joins the alliance," Peskov added. Meanwhile, the ruling Swedish Democratic Party (SDP) has stated that it would resist the deployment of NATO nuclear weapons and military bases on Swedish soil should the country join the alliance.

Russia warns of military-technical measures if Finland & Sweden join NATO

Notably, Russia has often warned Finland and Sweden that joining NATO would have consequences and that Moscow would respond with military-technical measures. However, the Kremlin did not elaborate on what that may entail, but NATO military bases being deployed closer to the country's borders is seen as a national security threat by Russia. Meanwhile, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister warned that Scandinavian countries deciding to join the military alliance "would be a mistake with far-reaching implications."

NATO chief urges member states to continue providing military supplies to Ukraine

It is worth mentioning here that Ukraine continues to give tough resistance to Russian attacks as the war entered the 82nd day on Monday, May 16. Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg claimed that Ukraine can defeat Russia in the ongoing war and also urged the alliance to continue delivering military supplies to Kyiv. He stated that Ukraine can win this battle and that they must continue to increase and prolong their help to Ukraine.

Image: AP