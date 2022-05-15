Russia-Ukraine: Kremlin Warns Of Territorial Rift With NATO If Ukraine Joins Alliance

Quick links:
Image: AP
At a press conference following a meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers, EU High Representative Josep Borrell stated that the European Union will assist Ukraine in exporting grain to seaports that have been closed as a result of Russian military activity.
He stated that in the meeting, the ministers discussed ways to help Ukraine's economy by liberalizing trade and streamlining transportation linkages. He further said that they must assist Ukraine in sustaining its grain production and exports. The warehouses in Ukraine are currently filled, yet they are unable to export this grain. Borrell went on to say that they are attempting to get the grains out by train, via the "solidarity corridors."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian troops continue to attack Ukraine's military forces, with Severodonetsk and other Donbas cities remaining their primary targets. He claimed that in places where Russia is still attempting to expand, Ukraine's armed forces are fending off relentless attacks but the occupiers continue to focus their efforts on Severodonetsk and other Donbas cities.
Andriy Sadovy, the mayor of Lviv, announced that explosions were heard in the city and urged the residents of the town to remain in hiding.
However, he also stated that there has been no confirmation of missiles hitting the city and expressed his gratitude to the defenders. The Mayor stated that they will provide more accurate details in the morning
⚡️Explosions in Lviv.— Андрій Садовий (@AndriySadovyi) May 16, 2022
Please stay in the bomb shelters!
#Lviv— Андрій Садовий (@AndriySadovyi) May 16, 2022
Missiles hitting the city are not confirmed.
Let's thank for this those who protect our sky!
We will give more accurate information in the morning.
Take care of yourself, and don't ignore air raid alarms!
The EU Council of Ministers authorized the fourth tranche of € 500 million for Ukraine's military equipment and right to self-defence during a meeting in Brussels.
EU High Representative Josep Borrell announced during a press conference after a meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers that they have examined all options for financial assistance in light of the deteriorating humanitarian situation, as well as financial demands during the conflict and for the country's post-war reconstruction. He further said that they have agreed to offer an additional € 500 million in weaponry supplies from the European Peace Facility to Ukraine.
US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated that the US supports UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' efforts to reintroduce Ukrainian grain into the world market despite the conflict. Ambassador Greenfield told reporters that the UN chief has spoken to them about his goals and his contacts with the Ukrainians and Russians on this matter.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba stated that only a comprehensive boycott of Russian exports will persuade Russia to cease the war.
Kuleba, during a meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers on Monday in Brussels, said that only a total boycott of Russian exports can force Russia to terminate the conflict. He further said that rather than offering Ukraine the opportunity to make concessions to the Russian Federation in the name of peace, they must force the Putin regime to sit down at the negotiating table and seek acceptable solutions.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Kirill Petkov stated that in two years, Bulgaria will be able to diversify its oil imports and break its dependence on Russia.
He believes that Bulgaria should be exempt from the European oil embargo because it is currently 95% dependent on Russian oil. He also mentioned that Russia had previously ceased delivering gas to Bulgaria, and as a result, Sofia had cut funds to the Putin dictatorship.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that they still do not know how many children were killed by the Russians in the temporarily occupied territories and how many young Ukrainians were forcibly deported. The head of state noted that almost 300 children are known to have died in the previously occupied territories of Ukraine as a result of Russian shelling, bombing and torture.
The latest report suggests that at least 51 injured Ukrainian soldiers were evacuated from Azovstal in Mariupol after Russia announced the evacuation of Ukrainian soldiers on Monday.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Monday via video link to students, rectors and professors from US universities that Ukraine will never again be a victim claiming that they have the ability, desire and will to be the subjects of life. He further stated that this is their strong longing for liberty and that he is grateful to those who are fighting for freedom.
Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Igor Zhovkva stated that President Vladimir Putin of Russia is not ready to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and has told some leaders that the moment is not yet right. The official emphasized that the Ukrainian president has already stated his willingness to meet directly with Putin.
Zhovkva further said that several heads and states have publicly urged President Putin to get down to the bargaining table. However, he is still not ready, and he informs some leaders that the time has not yet arrived.
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell stated that the sixth package of sanctions against Russia was not agreed upon by EU foreign ministers. He also stated that the EU will assist Ukraine in transferring grain from storage to Europe, even by sea, to make place for a new harvest.
In Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast of Ukraine, Russian shelling has killed ten civilians. Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai announced that on May 16, at least ten persons were slain. He believes the eventual death toll will be significantly higher.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the need for financial support for the Ukrainian economy with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and said that Ukraine looks forward to continued constructive collaboration to ensure the financial stability of the country. Georgieva said that she will inform the G7 representatives of the need to speed up financial support to Ukraine on Monday.
Zelenskyy stated that he talked with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund about how the Ukrainian economy needs financial assistance. He further said that they work closely with the IMF and that they anticipate more beneficial collaboration in the future to ensure financial stability.
Continued the dialogue with IMF Managing Director @KGeorgieva. Discussed the need for financial support of 🇺🇦 economy. The IMF is our important partner. We look forward to further fruitful joint work in maintaining financial stability of 🇺🇦.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 16, 2022
US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has demonstrated great leadership at the inaugural ceremony of Columbia University's School of International and Public Relations in New York, according to a Ukrinform.
She stated that President Zelenskyy has modelled great leadership for the rest of the world. He rallied to the defence of Ukraine and that is just what they achieved at the United Nations, where Russia was kicked out of the Human Rights Council and 140 members voted to censure and isolate Russia.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that Finland and Sweden are NATO's closest partners and it would be a historic moment if they decided to apply. He further said that their inclusion would boost the collective security, show that NATO is open for business, and that hostility does not pay.
#Finland🇫🇮 and #Sweden🇸🇪 are #NATO’s closest partners.— NATO (@NATO) May 16, 2022
If they decide to apply, this would be a historic moment.
Their membership would increase our shared security, demonstrate that NATO’s door is open, and that aggression does not pay@jensstoltenberg | #ForMin pic.twitter.com/h2UkftUYGG
Ukraine has accused the Russian troops of attempting to break through the Ukrainian border into Sumy Oblast. The State Border Guard claimed that Russian troops used mortars, grenade launchers, machine guns, and assault rifles while sending a group of saboteurs into the region on Monday morning.
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that nowhere Nazism is being encouraged at a state level, except for Ukraine. He also stated that NATO is being aggressively used as a US foreign policy instrument. "Monuments are demolished in Europe, history is cynically rewritten. The feats of those who helped bring victory in WW2 are destroyed," Putin stated, as per Sputnik.
Speaking about Finland and Sweden's decisions to join NATO, Putin said that "Russia has no problem with this as their accession bids do not pose a threat but will definitely trigger a response."
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko claimed that the "North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is aggressively building up military muscles" and acting on the principle "whoever is not with us is against us." Speaking at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Moscow, the Belarusian President stated that NATO is aggressively carrying out a demonstration of its weapons near the country's western frontiers, and that the alliance is also bringing formerly neutral countries into its fold. His statement came after countries like Finland and Sweden officially announced their decisions to join the intergovernmental military alliance, the Ria Novosti news agency reported.
Ukraine's Minister of Agrarian Policy and Agriculture met with his Polish counterpart Henryk Kowalczyk and signed a joint declaration, which agreed to significantly speed up control at the Ukrainian border and simplify the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to the European Union (EU) and third countries.
Міністри аграрної політики та с/г України та Польщі, Микола Сольський та @Kowalczyk_H підписали спільну заяву, у якій домовлено значно пришвидшити контроль на укр-пол кордоні та спростити експорт української сільськогосподарської продукції до ЄС та третіх країн. pic.twitter.com/CCLJuJHr9C— Andrii Deshchytsia (@ADeshchytsia) May 16, 2022
The United States affirmed it will reopen its embassy in Ukraine "very soon." The announcement was made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken while he was addressing a press conference in Germany's Berlin on Sunday. Blinken informed that several US diplomats returned to Ukraine's national capital, Kyiv, last week. He further reiterated that the Joe Biden administration is adopting all precautionary measures to resume the US embassy in Kyiv "very soon."
"American diplomats have returned to Ukraine after several weeks of working out of Poland. We’re re-opening our Embassy in Kyiv – we’re taking all necessary precautions, but that work is underway – and we will resume operations very soon," Blinken said.
Read more.
Russia has accused the United States of purposefully "obscuring" its military-biological activities in Ukraine. The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has claimed that the Pentagon's Defense Threat Reduction Agency played a key role in funding and conducting military biological research in Ukraine.
According to Russia's state-owned media, TASS, on May 16, at a meeting of a parliamentary commission investigating the circumstances surrounding the establishment of bio laboratories on Ukrainian territory by American specialists, Ryabkov stated, "The circumstances that arose in connection with the conduct of a special military operation (of Russia in Ukraine) made it possible to look inside what is happening at the suggestion of the United States in this area (military biological activity in Ukraine), which Washington deliberately glosses over, obscures making it impossible for other members of the international community to at least understand what, where, how and for what reasons, for what purpose this country is carrying out."
Read more.
Amid the ongoing brutal war, Kremlin stated that Ukraine's potential accession to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would result in a territorial conflict between Russia and the military alliance. "Unlike Ukraine, Finland and Sweden have no territorial disputes with Russia," Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov said, as per Sputnik. His statement comes after the two Scandinavian countries officially announced their decision to join the intergovernmental military alliance.
As Finland and Sweden officially announced their decisions to join North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister warned that this move "would be a mistake with far-reaching implications." Speaking to reporters, Sergey Ryabkov said that the overall level of military tension will escalate, and there will be less predictability in these regions if Finland and Sweden enter the intergovernmental military alliance.
"It's a pity that common sense is being sacrificed to some phantom ideas about what should be done in the current situation. This is another serious mistake with far-reaching implications. But there's nothing to be done, such is the level of those who make the appropriate decisions in the respective countries," he stated, as per Sputnik.
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov cautioned that "NATO's further expansion will not make Europe more stable and safe." According to him, further bolstering NATO's eastern flank would "become an element for a specific assessment and the formulation of the necessary steps to balance the situation and secure our security,"
McDonald’s stated that it has started the process of selling its Russian business, which includes 850 restaurants that employ 62,000 people, making it the latest major Western corporation to exit Russia since it invaded Ukraine in February. The fast-food giant pointed to the humanitarian crisis caused by the war, saying holding on to its business in Russia “is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values.”
The Chicago-based company announced in early March that it was temporarily closing its stores in Russia but would continue to pay employees. On Monday, it said it would seek to have a Russian buyer hire those workers and pay them until the sale closes. It did not identify a prospective buyer.
CEO Chris Kempczinski said the “dedication and loyalty to McDonald’s” of employees and hundreds of Russian suppliers made it a difficult decision to leave. “However, we have a commitment to our global community and must remain steadfast in our values,” Kempczinski said in a statement, “and our commitment to our values means that we can no longer keep the arches shining there.”
As it tries to sell its restaurants, McDonald’s said it plans to start removing golden arches and other symbols and signs with the company’s name. It said it will keep its trademarks in Russia.
The mayor of Melitopol city, located in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, stated that nearly 50% of residents have fled the occupied city since the onset of the war. Speaking to the Ukrainian media, mayor Ivan Fedorov claimed that around 65,000 residents have escaped Russian-occupied Melitopol, whereas, nearly 70,000 are still remaining in the city.
Ukraine's military intelligence has obtained documentary evidence of the loss of manpower and equipment of the 1st Panzer Army of the Russian Armed Forces. According to the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, the study and analysis of the obtained documents helped in establishing the list of units involved in the military invasion of Ukraine, military ranks and names of the occupiers who died during the war, went missing, were captured or wounded.
As of March 15, the total loss of 1 Russian tank army amounted to 409 people. Ukrainian soldiers killed 61 and wounded 209 occupiers. In the first two weeks of the war alone, 44 Russian tankers went missing and 96 occupiers of the army decided to save their lives and surrender. During the same period, the defenders of Ukraine destroyed and captured 308 units of military equipment from the Russian forces, the Ukrainian Defence ministry claimed citing the documentary evidence.
#ГУРінформує🦉— Defence intelligence of Ukraine (@DI_Ukraine) May 16, 2022
❗ До середини березня здалися в полон близько ста російських танкістів
▪ Воєнна розвідка України здобула документальні підтвердження втрат живої сили та техніки 1 танкової армії збройних сил країни-окупанта.
🔗 Детальніше за посиланням:https://t.co/lfudozVDGz
1/2 pic.twitter.com/dMwAayisVr
The Ukrainian government has proposed the Group of Seven (G7) countries to create an influential organization of grain exporting countries to tackle the global market challenges. Speaking at the opening of the G7 Conference of Ministers of Agriculture in Germany, Mykola Solsky, Ukraine's Minister of Agrarian Policy, claimed that a lot of food products could not enter the global market because of the challenges created due to ongoing war.
"7 million tonnes of wheat, 14 million tonnes of corn grain, 3 million tonnes of sunflower oil, 3 million tonnes of sunflower meal, and other crops were unable to enter the world market due to the blockade of Ukrainian seaports," he added, European Pravada reported.
Viacheslav Chaus, the governor of Chernihiv Oblast, said the authorities were beginning to restore power grids, water supply facilities, hospitals, and kindergartens that had been devastated by the Russian battle, The Kyiv Independent reported.
Belarusian volunteers in the Kastus Kalinowski Battalion fighting for Ukraine have suffered their third loss, said a tweet by NEXTA. "Today our Battalion suffered a huge loss. During the liberation of the Ukrainian village from Russian occupation, the commander of the detachment, a soldier of our Battalion Pavel “Volat” was mortally wounded. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but it was [too] late," they wrote.
The Kastus Kalinouski Battalion, consisting of #Belarusian volunteers fighting for #Ukraine, suffered its third loss.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 16, 2022
In March two other members of the Battalion, Aliaksiej Skoblia and Dzmitry Apanasovich, were killed by #Russian occupation forces. https://t.co/6DOsQuldUx