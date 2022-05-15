Russia-Ukraine: Kremlin Warns Of Territorial Rift With NATO If Ukraine Joins Alliance

At a press conference following a meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers, EU High Representative Josep Borrell stated that the European Union will assist Ukraine in exporting grain to seaports that have been closed as a result of Russian military activity.

He stated that in the meeting, the ministers discussed ways to help Ukraine's economy by liberalizing trade and streamlining transportation linkages. He further said that they must assist Ukraine in sustaining its grain production and exports. The warehouses in Ukraine are currently filled, yet they are unable to export this grain. Borrell went on to say that they are attempting to get the grains out by train, via the "solidarity corridors."