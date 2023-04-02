Kyiv Aspires To Become 'renewable Energy Hub' For Europe, Says Ukrainian Minister

The growth of renewable energy, particularly solar and wind energy generation, as well as hydrogen technologies and biofuels, is something Ukraine wants to lead in Europe. Yaroslav Demchenkov, deputy minister of energy for Ukraine, said this at a meeting with Anna Lührmann, minister of state for Europe and climate in the German Federal Foreign Office, according to the Ministry of Energy.

"Ukraine can become a hub for Europe's sustainable energy, and we are setting such ambitious goals as part of our energy sector recovery programs," said Demchenkov.

It should be noted that during the discussion, the parties discussed ways to strengthen their bilateral cooperation and stressed the importance of expediting green transition processes as Ukraine's energy sector is rebuilt. A concept for the state target programme to boost distributed generation from renewable energy sources was prepared by the Ministry of Energy and will be released soon, as was previously reported (RES).

Berlin has delivered energy equipment to Ukraine totaling 423 tonnes in weight

German Galushchenko, the Ukrainian minister of energy, stated Berlin has delivered energy equipment to Ukraine totaling 423 tonnes in weight. He made this statement when speaking with Jörg Kukies, the State Secretary for Economic, Financial, and European Affairs at the German Federal Chancellery, according to the ministry's press office.

Galushchenko commended Germany for supporting the energy sector in Ukraine and underlined that the country has already received 55 loads of humanitarian relief in the form of energy equipment from German partners, totaling 423 tonnes in weight. The minister also emphasised the significance of Germany's EUR 129.5 million commitment to the Ukraine Energy Assistance Fund established at the Energy Community Secretariat.

According to reports, there have already been 190 million euros in contributions to the Ukraine Energy Assistance Fund. The money is used to supply Ukrainian energy enterprises with equipment, fuel, and services.