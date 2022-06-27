Kyiv Became ‘test Site’ For Russian Missiles, Claims Ukrainian Air Force Official

As the raging warfare between Russia and Ukraine continue to escalate unabated, the spokesperson of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuri Ihnat, stated that the Russian Federation has bombarded Ukraine with a variety of missiles since the onset of the conflict. He further claimed that war-torn Ukraine has evolved into something like a testing site for Russian missiles. Ihnat made these remarks in the national news telethon when asked whether the Russian troops had previously utilised missiles that they launched on Kyiv.

According to a Ukrinform report, the spokesperson said, “They have been using them since day one. It's no secret, we publish this information. The weapons used by Russia are extremely diverse. Ukraine, unfortunately, is a kind of test site for Russia".

Furthermore, Ihnat cited the Kalibr sea-launched missiles, which are mostly deployed from the Black Sea, as an example. He also added that the Russian Kh-type missiles are launched by strategic bombers Tu-95 and Tu-160, from the Caspian area.

Ukraine became a test site for Russian missiles

The spokesperson also highlighted that Kh-22 missiles can accelerate to a speed of roughly 3,000 km/h. Notably, they are fired by long-range bombers like the TU-22M3. He also noted that Russia has redeployed these warplanes to the north after previously launching these missiles from the Rostov area near the Black Sea. An aircraft enters Belarusian airspace and uses a missile with a 600 km range to attack the northern areas, he informed.

Besides this, Ihnat even referred to the Soviet Tochka-U and Iskander weapons as the most devastating systems. These missiles are the hardest to shoot down for the Ukrainian air defence troops, citing him, Ukrinform reported. He explained, “There are Iskander operational and tactical systems and the Soviet Tochka-U systems. These missiles fly on a ballistic trajectory at high speed. It is extremely difficult for the Air Force to down such missiles, but there are cases when we shoot them down.”

Some missiles which have advanced technology, are relatively expensive, and start at $5 million, he said. The missiles are launched from the Caspian Sea and fly close to the ground, making it extremely difficult for air defence units to identify them, Ihnat continued.

Meanwhile, the embattled Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenksyy revealed that his war-torn nation requires a cutting-edge air defence system to fight against Russian missiles. Zelenskyy said in his midnight speech that he has urged for strong air defence while denouncing Moscow's assaults in Kyiv, the Mykolaiv area, the Chernihiv region, Odesa, and Cherkasy. According to media reports, he stated that the mortar bombardment in the Kharkiv region did not cease.

(Image: AP)