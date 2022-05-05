Kyiv Claims POWs To Be Forced For Disguising As Ukraine Army During May 9 Mariupol Parade

Amid the burgeoning Russian rampage in East and West Ukraine, Kyiv on Wednesday claimed that Russia is mulling holding a Victory Day parade in the besieged city of Mariupol. According to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko, the occupiers will dress Ukrainian prisoners of war who are currently held in filtration camps in Armed Forces uniforms to organise what he called a "parade of prisoners." Speaking to Ukrinform, Andryushchenko claimed that about 2,000 men were relocated from the besieged city about four weeks ago, and Russia will use them to walk the potential celebratory parade.

"These men - picked from villages of Bezymennoye and Kozatsky in the Novoazovsky- will be dressed in Ukrainian uniforms and involved in the so-called parade of prisoners in Mariupol, because our real prisoners do not have enough for the masses. There will be such a grotesque mass from Mariupol itself to create a propaganda "picture", Andryushchenko said.

The city Mayor also informed that the Russian troops in the city are already on the roll for the May 9 parade to be held in the strategic port city. The Russian occupiers have cleared the debris, dead bodies, and unexploded ordinances from the streets. They have also installed statues with red Soviet flags, Ukraine Armed Forces said in a Telegram post.

What is the Victory Day parade?

On May 9, Russian Federation commemorates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. The annual event is marked by elaborate military parades and public events. This year, Russia marks the 77th anniversary of the defeat of the Nazis in the Great Patriotic war. The mainland has already begun preparations for the said parade by flying combat helicopters and other rehearsals for the upcoming parade at Moscow's Red Square.

Interestingly, in the wake of the unfolding Russian war, Forbes magazine earlier this week reported that the parade has been cut down by 35% of what it was originally planned to be. The scale down is an example of the dwindling military prospects of Moscow, the report said. Russia has slimmed the display of military war vehicles compared to last year. Experts have flagged that the parade will be a picture of Russian shortcomings and will help Ukraine to bolster its sustained resistance in the ongoing war.

Russia steps up attack on Azovstal steel plant

Meanwhile, Russia has renewed its assault on Azovstal steelworks, which is the last holdout of the defending armed forces. Videos and images released by the Ukraine military department showed a barrage of strikes hitting the steel plant, despite the Russian-agreed ceasefire that was said to begin today. Ukraine on Wednesday evacuated some 157 civilians from the plant, however, at least 200 more are holed up in the basement who took shelter a week ago from Russian bombardment.

Ukraine's Azov Regiment Commander Denis Prokopenko on Wednesday asserted that the country's defenders are fighting "difficult and bloody battles" inside the Azovstal plant. Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko in a telegram post informed that his department has lost communications with the defenders inside the steelworks. In the latest operational briefing by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, authorities also noted that the Russians have concentrated their attacks on "blocking and trying to destroy" defending units stationed in the steel plant.

(Image: AP)