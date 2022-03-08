Kyiv Wants Direct Talks Between Zelenskyy And Putin, Says Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba

Amid the worsening situation of the Russia Ukraine war, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kyiv wanted direct talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Vladimir Putin. He said that direct talks between the leaders were necessary as Kyiv knows Putin is the person calling the shots in Moscow. The statement came after the third round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia that was held on Monday in Belarus also failed.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, while speaking in a live television broadcast, said that Kyiv has always wanted direct talks with the Russian President. "We have long wanted a direct conversation between the president of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin, because we all understand that it is he who makes the final decisions, especially now," he said as cited by international reports.

Meanwhile, Kuleba also confirmed to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, March 10. According to American broadcaster CNN, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said that he is open to having talks with anyone with an aim to establish peace between the two countries. Following the peace talks held between the two countries, a member of the Ukraine delegation, Mykhailo Podolyak, stated that small progress in the logistics of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine was noted. He further mentioned the political block of the settlement along with a ceasefire and security guarantees, continued to be the main focus of the meeting.

Zelenskyy to make 'historic address' to UK MPs today

As the Russia Ukraine war enters its 13th day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address British MPs via video link later today. According to Sky News, UK Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle granted Zelenskyy’s request to read a statement to the House of Commons at 5 pm GMT (10:30 pm IST) on Tuesday. His speech will be shown on screens being installed in the chamber, and more than 500 headsets will also be provided to relay an English translation of his statement.

China urges US, NATO & EU to hold dialogue with Russia

Meanwhile, China has now called on the West to hold an ‘equal dialogue’ with Moscow and consider its concerns. At United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Monday, China's Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said that China ‘encourages’ the US, NATO, European Union (EU) to carry out a peaceful dialogue with Moscow and ‘face up to the antagonism’. Separately, Zhang also urged Russia and Ukraine to continue holding talks.

