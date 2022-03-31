As Russia-Ukraine war enters day 36, Ukraine's Servant of People Party Chair Olena Shuliak on Wednesday stated that Kyiv is not ready to give up its sovereignty during negotiations with Russia. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Shuliak asserted that embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led government will not compromise Donbass to reach a peace deal with Russia.

"Our stand is the same as that of President Zelenskyy's. Ukraine should not be separated. All our regions should be together and not separated," Shuliak said.

Shuliak further informed that Kyiv is trying to help refugees who were forced to leave their homes and internally displaced in the western part of the war-torn nation. "Ukraine is doing everything to help refugees who have been affected by the ongoing war. Kyiv is paying compensation to people who have registered their claims," she said.

Ukraine's government has also announced financial support for factories, firms that would appoint refugees to support them, Shuliak added. Further, Kyiv has also decided to offer financial support to the citizens of Lviv who sheltered displaced refugees will also

When asked about the steps taken for those who have fled the country to neighbouring European countries like Hungary, Poland, Moldova, Romania, Slovakia, and more in fear of life, Shuliak reckoned, "Ukraine never forgets its citizens and people. Apart from securing financial help to such refugees the Kyiv government also promised to rebuild their houses, cover their losses and give back their jobs." Ukraine is waiting for their 4 million people to be back in the country, she added.

Zelenskyy urges people to stand for Ukraine

On Wednesday, President Zelenskyy appealed to the people of the world to stand with Ukraine and join the 'Stand Up For Ukraine' campaign to support refugees who fled amid the full-blown war. Zelenskyy has asked the international community to support the global pledging event, which will be hosted by the international advocacy organization Global Citizen in Warsaw on April 9.

I appeal to Ukraine’s friends all around the world to join campaign #StandUpForUkraine and support online event “Social Media Rally” on April 9. Your help will contribute to our joint victory. Grateful to @vonderleyen, @JustinTrudeau, @GlblCtzn for leadership and support. https://t.co/WNPKAW86wj — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 30, 2022

The Stand Up For Ukraine is a pledging event convened by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. Poland President Andrzej Duda will attend the event alongside EC President Ursula von der Leyen while Canada PM Justin Trudeau will participate virtually. Artists like Bono, Madonna, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Adam Lambert, Celine Dion have joined the campaign and more are expected to participate in the campaign.

(Image: @OlenaShuliak/Facebook/AP)