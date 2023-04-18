Latvian Authorities Launch Manhunt To Nab Citizen Fighting For Russia Amid War In Ukraine

Latvian national Aleksandrs Malyshevs has been declared wanted by the law enforcement agencies for fighting against Ukraine. The Latvian Security Service stated it had been a part of the alleged 14th territorial defence battalion of the "people's militia" of the 2nd Army Corps of the Luhansk People's Republic since at least 2015 and was present in the occupied Luhansk Oblast, as reported by Delfi.

Malyshevs opposed the territorial integrity of Ukraine by taking part in military operations and attacks against the Ukrainian Forces. The Riga District Court prosecutor was given information from a criminal case last summer by the Latvian Security Service, which demanded that the suspect be charged with violating the Criminal Code by taking part in an armed conflict without authorization, the European Pravada reported.

Currently, Malyshevs is wanted on a global scale. The prosecution acknowledged that accusations against him were made in August 2022. The procedure, though, is temporarily on hold. A Ukrainian national wanted by Interpol for involvement in a gang that trafficked illegal immigrants from Ukraine was apprehended by Warsaw Police on March 23.

Russia a 'state sponsor of terrorism': Latvian Parliament

In response to attacks on civilians during the conflict in Ukraine, Latvia's Parliament in August last year designated Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" and asked other nations to do the same. A statement issued by lawmakers condemns Moscow of using "suffering and intimidation as tools in its attempts to demoralise the Ukrainian people and armed forces and paralyse the functioning of the state," the Associated Press reported.

The Parliament said that it "recognises Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, recognises Russia's violence against civilians in pursuit of political aims, and calls on other like-minded countries to express the same view." In the 100-seat legislature, 67 legislators voted in favour of passing the resolution, while 16 abstained, according to the Parliament.