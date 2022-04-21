Latvia's Parliament Bans Rallies Near Soviet War Memorials Ahead Of May 9 'Victory Day'

As May 9 is approaching, the Latvian parliament on Thursday announced that rallies close to 200 meters from Soviet military monuments have been outlawed. It was announced that the Saeima, which is the Latvian Parliament, passed modifications to the law on meetings, processions, and pickets ahead of May 9 on Thursday. The parliament announced that it will be illegal to hold protests, processions or pickets within 200 meters of any monument commemorating the Soviet army's triumph and memory on Latvian soil.

Similar amendments to a law on the safety of mass concerts have already been adopted by the parliament, prohibiting citizens from holding events near Soviet soldier monuments and displaying "Z" and "V" symbols, which are associated with the Russian military operation in Ukraine, in public space. The Parliament stated that the restriction of rallies, processions, and pickets near Soviet military monuments are necessary to protect the democratic state system and limit ideological manifestations that threaten the democratic legal system and the security of Latvia.

More about May 9

May 9 has been marked in Russia as Victory Day as after Nazi Germany surrendered, the Soviet Union took control of Berlin on this day during World War II. Russian-speaking people gather in the countries where they reside and march around the city on May 9. This year's event will be viewed in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began just over a month ago and is the first in three years where tight COVID restrictions are not in place.

Saeima declares May 9 as day of memorial for victims of Ukraine war

In the meanwhile, earlier this month the Saeima also enacted a measure declaring May 9 as a day of memorial for victims of Ukraine's war. The Saeima also voted to ban fireworks on May 9 and 10, 2022. The legislation's purpose is to attract Latvian society's attention to Russia's military aggression in Ukraine and to demonstrate sympathy with the Ukrainian people in their fight for the Ukrainian state's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, according to the Baltic Times. Saeima said that May 9 would be declared as a day of memorial for the victims of Ukraine's war, recognizing Ukrainian civilians and military people who have suffered or died as a result of Russia's invasion.