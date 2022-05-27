Lavrov Claims West Declared Total War On Russia, Adds Their Russophobia Will Last Long

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes the situation of unprecedented Western Russophobia will last for a long time. Sergey Lavrov on May 27 claimed that West has "declared total war against the entire Russian world," and is "quadrupling its attempts to restrict" the country.

RIA Novosti reported citing the Russian foreign minister, as saying, "As we have just noted, the West has declared a total war on us, the entire Russian world. Now no one hides this, it reaches the point of absurdity, to the very culture of the abolition of Russia and everything connected with our country. Workers of national culture and art, who today represent our culture, are also being persecuted."

Lavrov further went on to say that Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiatives, however, rely on "wide public support" as well as "important political forces" and major public institutions and corporations. "In essence, a consolidation of healthy patriotic forces is taking place in the country," he added.

Meanwhile, Russian state media, which is completely controlled by the Kremlin, is now broadcasting non-stop propagandist panel shows in an attempt to persuade the Russian public that the war in Ukraine is the result of Western provocation. On May 26, Olga Skabeyeva, accused US President Joe Biden of attempting to erect a new "Iron Curtain" reminiscent of the Cold War.

The Russian-Ukraine war has entered its 93rd day, with an alarming death toll in Ukraine. Further, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on May 26 that he is constructing a southern military command and dispatching battalion tactical groups to the Ukraine border. Although Lukashenko did not provide specifics, battalion tactical groups are normally made up of motorised soldiers, including tanks. The White House shared video of the president discussing the action with military officials.

Moreover, according to the latest operational update from Ukraine's Armed Forces, the defenders have killed a total of 29,750 Russian personnel since the conflict began on February 24. In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed 3,246 armoured personnel carriers and almost 1,300 Russian tanks. Moreover, according to the British Defence Ministry, the Russian ground forces are still attempting to encircle the Severodonetsk and Lysychansk districts, as well as occupying several villages in north-west Popasna,

