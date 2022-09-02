Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has asserted that any act that poses a threat to the security of Russian troops in Moldova’s separatist region would be viewed as an attack on Russia. Lavrov made the remarks at Russia’s top foreign affairs school on Thursday, 1 September, according to AP. He expressed concerns that Moldova’s Transnistria region, which shares the border with Ukraine, might get involved in the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.

“Everyone should understand that any kind of actions that will raise a threat to the security of our servicemen will be considered in accordance with international law as an attack on the Russian Federation,” Sergey Lavrov said, AP reported.

Notably, Russia has deployed peacekeepers in Transnistria since 1992. Russia stationed peacekeepers in the region after the end of the three-month war that resulted in Transnistria getting out of control of Moldova. Russian troops have also been deployed at the large ammunition dump in the Transnistria region.

After the statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Moldova’s Foreign Ministry summoned Russia’s charge d’affaires and sought “clarification.” Moldova's Foreign Ministry stated that the legislation of their country "guarantees fundamental human rights and freedom."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko has responded to Lavrov's remarks. Taking to his Twitter handle, Nikolenko claimed that Russia had used the "exact false pretext" to launch a military offensive in Ukraine and added that Ukraine offers full support for Moldova's "sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Lavrov says Moscow will spare no effort in defending the Russian speaking population in Moldova. We have seen that. This was the exact false pretext Russia used to justify its invasion of Ukraine. We express our full support to Moldova’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. — Oleg Nikolenko (@OlegNikolenko_) September 1, 2022

Moldova President condemns Russia's offensive in Ukraine

Earlier on August 27, Moldovan President Maia Sandu condemned Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine. She made the statement in her speech on the 31st anniversary of Moldova’s independence day. Maia Sandu underscored that the war in Ukraine will end and “we will be able to get out of the crisis stronger, more resilient," RFE/RL reported.

Notably, Moldova which shares a border with Ukraine has welcomed thousands of Ukrainian refugees since the onset of the military conflict. Reportedly, Russia has around 1500 troops deployed in Moscow’s separatist region of Transnistria.

Image: AP

Inputs from AP