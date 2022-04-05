LDPR Asks Russian Parliament To Recognise Genocide Of Russians In Ukraine

At a time when Ukraine has been accusing Russia of carrying out a mass genocide of Ukrainian people across cities including Bucha, Irpen, and Borodyanka, Vladimir Zhirinovsky's far-right Liberal Democratic Party of Russia has written a letter to the Russian Duma (parliament) asking it to recognize the genocide of Russian people in the breakaway regions of Ukraine.

As stated in the letter, LDPR goes on to refer to a decree signed by the then acting Ukrainian President Oleksandr Valentinovich Turchynov and states that it strongly condemns the actions of the Ukrainian authorities who at that time targetted the mass Russian population majorly in the living in the territories of the Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic.

It also argued that Ukraine has been committing a "crime of genocide" over the past 8 years against the Russian population living in these regions adding that the decree signed by the then president clearly states the attitude of Ukraine towards the residents of these regions.

As per the letter, citing the decree which states "On the decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine dated April 13, 2014, on urgent measures to overcome terrorist threat and preservation of the territories Ukraine", LDPR alleged that it fixed the course for the physical destruction of the inhabitants in the regions.

Russia carrying out "intentional" killing of people in Ukraine

Notably, the defensive letter of the Russian party came at a time when barbaric scenes of civilian killings have surfaced from the northwest town of Irpin and Bucha. This has not just invited global outrage but also received heavy condemnation from global leaders.

Following, the Russian forces have also escalated their actions in Ukraine targeting people as well the cities at full scale now.

Image: AP