Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio has lent a helping hand to Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia, by donating $10 million as aid. His move comes as the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 13th day, with many lives and livelihoods destroyed in the cataclysmic events till now. Leonardo's donation for Ukraine also comes as the Oscar winner's maternal grandmother, Helene Indenbirken, was born in Odessa (a Ukrainian city), as reported by Polish News.

The information about Leonardo's donation was announced by the International Visegrad Fund, the Visegrad Group's project aimed at 'financial support for international initiatives'. According to reports, the Titanic star was very close to his grandmother, who supported his career from the very beginning. She passed away in 2008 at the age of 93. Leonardo has been at the forefront of climate issues, and in 1998, he founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation with his family. Their common aim was to support “sustainable development around the world".

Celebrities come out in support of Ukraine amid the country's war with Russia

Meanwhile, many international celebrities have come out in support of innocent people caught in the Russia-Ukraine war, condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade. In a meeting at Cambridge University, Robert De Niro quipped that the Russian aggression should be stopped at any cost, as per BBC reports.

When asked about the ongoing crisis, Robert iterated "There are things that are going on in the world, that if you have a voice and you see what's happening, you have the right to say something about it. You must. You have to," and continued, "You see what's happening in Ukraine now, you have to stand up and say 'you can't do that, it's wrong'. "It's that simple. It's not even about democracy, it's about right and wrong - the truth.".

Kyiv-born Milla Jovovich, who has both Russian and Ukrainian roots, also quipped that she was 'heartbroken and dumbstruck' to see the state of events. In a statement via social media, she wrote, "My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them".

(IMAGE: AP)