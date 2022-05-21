Lithuania Announces Cessation Of Russian Oil, Gas And Electricity Imports From May 22

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania announced that from May 22, Lithuania will no longer receive gas, oil and electricity from Russia. According to the government, the operator of the energy exchange Nord Pool has chosen to halt Russian electricity trade with its sole Baltic importer, the Inter RAO group of enterprises.

Lithuanian Energy Minister Dainius Kreivis stated, "This is an extremely important milestone not only on Lithuaniaʼs path to energy independence. This is an expression of our solidarity with the warring Ukraine — we cannot allow our money to finance the Russian military machine."

Moreover, the energy minister added that Lithuania can attain full energy independence only if it effectively implements synchronisation and meets its electricity demands through local green energy production, as well as becoming an electricity exporter. Notably, Orlen Lietuva, Lithuania's sole oil importer, stopped purchasing Russian crude oil a month ago.

Russia mandated "unfriendly countries" to conduct business in rubles

Lithuania's gas requirements are supplied through the liquefied natural gas terminal in Klaipeda, where it is imported from the United States, and its electricity needs are met through existing links with Sweden, Poland, and Latvia, according to the Lithuanian Ministry of Energy. Further, Russian authorities have mandated the "unfriendly countries" to conduct business in Russian rubles as of April 1. "Existing contracts will be suspended," Russian President Vladimir Putin declared if a country refuses to pay in rubles.

However, the European Commission believes that cooperating with Russia's demands would be a violation of sanctions. Moscow's aggressive action against Ukraine has resulted in unprecedented sanctions against Russian financial, diplomatic, and commercial interests, crippling many trade and economic exchanges between Russia and the West.

Further, Russian officials announced in April that natural gas supplies to EU and NATO members Poland and Romania will be shut off due to the fact that both countries have offered significant support to Ukraine since the invasion began in late February. They refused to pay in rubles for items ordered in euros or other non-Russian currencies, according to the report. Furthermore, due to unpaid bills, Inter RAO, the Russian state-owned energy company, stopped supplying electricity to Finland on May 14.

(With Agency inputs)

Image: Twitter