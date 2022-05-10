Lithuania Declares Russia's Attack On Ukraine To Be 'genocide'; Calls It 'terrorist State'

As numerous countries are debating on whether to call Russian aggression in Ukraine, a genocide, Lithuania has decided to recognise Russia's conflict with its neighbour as genocide on Tuesday. It was announced that on Tuesday, the Lithuanian parliament carried a resolution, that recognized Russia's conflict with Ukraine as genocide. With 128 votes in favour, none against and no abstentions, the resolution was carried. It claims that the Russian forces and mercenaries committed war crimes in Ukraine, particularly in Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol, Borodyanka and Hostomel.

As per the reports of LRT News, the resolution suggests that Russia's objective is to destroy the Ukrainian nation and ruin its spirit by murdering entire families, including children, abducting people and humiliating them and their bodies. The resolution stated that the Seimas, which is Lithuania's parliament recognizes the Russian Federation's armed forces and its political and military leadership's full-scale armed aggression war against Ukraine as genocide against the Ukrainian people. It also emphasizes the importance of holding all criminals accountable, as well as the establishment of a Special International Criminal Tribunal to examine and judge Russia's crimes.

'Russia supports and perpetrates terrorism' says resolution by Lithuania

The resolution further stated that the parliament demands that the tribunal that has the authority to issue international arrest warrants to the perpetrators, according to LRT News. It also said that the Russian Federation is a state that supports and perpetrates terrorism since its military forces deliberately and systematically attack civilians.

In the meanwhile, the Chairman of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk commended Lithuania for its actions stating that the activities of Russia in Ukraine have been acknowledged by Lithuania as genocide against the Ukrainian people and that he applaud Victoria Chmilite-Nielsen, the Speaker of the Seimas, and all the deputies for unanimously supporting this historic resolution. Stefanchuk also said that the Lithuanian Parliament has also determined that it will participate in the inevitable international tribunal that would punish Russian war criminals.

Deposing Putin is best way to safeguard the West: Lithuania's FM

On the other hand, Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis stated that deposing Russian President Vladimir Putin is the best way to safeguard the West and its allies from future Russian threats, according to AP News. He suggested that not just Putin, but the entire government should be deposed, as one Putin may change but another Putin may rise to take his place.

Image: AP