Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: US Claims Ukrainians Being Forcibly Taken Into Russia

Image: AP
European Commission is discussing joint borrowing for Ukraine, reported Politico. Diplomatic sources told the outlet that plans re underway to issue a new EU debt to cover Ukraine’s short-term financing needs.
According to the Ukrainian defence ministry, Russian forces are using tanks and artillery to conduct “storming operations” on the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, as per The Guardian, said Russian forces began “storming” the Azovstal plant after a UN convoy left the Donetsk region.
Following the signing of the Lend-Lease Act by US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy wrote on Twitter, "Grateful to @POTUS and 🇺🇸 people for supporting 🇺🇦 in the fight for our freedom and future. Today's signing of the law on Lend-Lease is a historic step. I am convinced that we will win together again. And we will defend democracy in Ukraine. And in Europe. Like 77 years ago."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address on Monday that his country has submitted the second part of a formal questionnaire to obtain EU membership during a video call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Zelenskyy said, "Today, we have taken another step - a very important and not just a formal step - on our path to the European Union. Ukraine has submitted the second part of the answers to a special questionnaire to be completed by each country aspiring to be part of the European Union. It usually takes months. But we did everything in a few weeks...."
Meanwhile, a statement released by Zelenskiy’s office also stated, "I think these answers are also a small victory for our team. We are waiting for the consideration and conclusions of the European Commission. I would like these conclusions to be positive. And I would like these conclusions to be provided faster thanks to you.”
“We expect to receive a positive response in June regarding the acquisition of EU candidate status by our country,” he added.
The United States House of Representatives on Tuesday (local time) will consider an additional $40 billion in supplemental funding for Ukraine, according to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, reported CNN. Earlier on Monday, Biden called on Congress to "immediately" pass the Ukraine aid bill, warning for the first time that existing aid will run out in "approximately ten days."
The United States has seen signs that Ukrainians, tackling the Russian military aggression, are being taken in Russia unwillingly. When asked about the reports stating the transfer of 1.2 million Ukrainians to Russia, the Pentagon or US Department of Defence spokesperson John Kirby said, "I can’t speak to how many camps or what they look like...But we do have indications that Ukrainians are being taken against their will into Russia." He called these actions “unconscionable” and “not the behaviour of a responsible power.”
While speaking at an online fundraiser, US President Joe Biden said that he is worried that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "doesn't have a way out" of the war in Ukraine. According to Biden, Putin is also struggling to figure out what to do next regarding the "special" operation which the Kremlin leader launched on February 24. Speaking at a political fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee in Potomac, Maryland, Biden said, "’m confident that Putin believed that he could break up Nato, that he believed he could break the European Union", according to CNN.