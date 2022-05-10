Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: US Claims Ukrainians Being Forcibly Taken Into Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address on Monday that his country has submitted the second part of a formal questionnaire to obtain EU membership during a video call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Zelenskyy said, "Today, we have taken another step - a very important and not just a formal step - on our path to the European Union. Ukraine has submitted the second part of the answers to a special questionnaire to be completed by each country aspiring to be part of the European Union. It usually takes months. But we did everything in a few weeks...."

Meanwhile, a statement released by Zelenskiy’s office also stated, "I think these answers are also a small victory for our team. We are waiting for the consideration and conclusions of the European Commission. I would like these conclusions to be positive. And I would like these conclusions to be provided faster thanks to you.”

“We expect to receive a positive response in June regarding the acquisition of EU candidate status by our country,” he added.