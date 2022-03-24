Lithuania Parliament Speaker Visits Kyiv Despite Fear Of Shelling Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, the Lithuania Parliament Speaker Victoria Chmilite-Nielsen has arrived in Kyiv. She announced her visit to Kyiv on her Facebook account where she shared pictures from the Ukrainian Parliament Verkhovna Rada, Eurointegration reported.

In her Facebook post, Victoria Chmilite-Nielsen stated that they could not stop the Russian military action in 2008 and 2014, however, they need to act now.

Lithuanian Parliament speaker Victoria Chmilite-Nielsen asserted that the people of Ukraine have continued to pay the price each day She stated that the armed forces of Ukraine are fighting for their freedom as well as for the whole of Europe. Victoria Chmilite-Nielsen highlighted that they need to continue to raise the demand to stop the "brutal aggression" of Russia and ensure the territorial integrity of Ukraine. She called for providing consistent support to Ukraine with defense, financial and humanitarian assistance.

In her Facebook post, Victoria Chmilite-Nielsen called for giving Ukraine the status of a European Union candidate at the earliest. She stressed the need to begin preparing for war crimes trials and mentioning the name of culprits. As per the Eurointegration report, Victoria Chmilite-Nielsen called Russian President Vladimir Putin the main culprit for raising fascism in Russia, Eurointegration reported. She asserted that they have been clear regarding their stance which is standing alongside Ukraine until its victoria. In the post, she said, "Our position is clear: to be together with Ukraine until the final victory."

Lithuania President attends NATO Summit

Meanwhile, Lithuania President Gitanas Nauseda attended the NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, 24 March. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Gitanas Nauseda stated that he told his allies at the meeting to acknowledge the security situation and take the action accordingly. He emphasized that "NATO is more united than ever," and added that the member states will continue to support Ukraine.

At @NATO summit today I told allies that we must acknowledge the new security situation & act accordingly. #NATO is more united than ever. Member states stand with #Ukraine🇺🇦 ready to provide more support, including military defence means.#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/qoWu1FnpPL — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) March 24, 2022

Ukraine claims about 15800 Russian troops killed in offensive

As the Russian aggression in Ukraine continues for the 29th day, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry in a Facebook post on Thursday, March 24, claimed that about 15800 Russian troops have lost their lives since Russia launched a military attack on Ukraine.

According to the ministry, Russia has lost 1597 combat armoured machines, 280 artillery systems, 82 MLRS, 530 tanks, 124 helicopters, 108 aircraft, 47 anti-aircraft warfare systems and 1033 vehicles. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that four vessels, 72 fuel tanks, 16 special equipment and 50 unmanned aerial vehicles of Russia have been destroyed.

