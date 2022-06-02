Lithuania Signs Deal With Turkey To Purchase Bayraktar Drone For Ukraine Amid War

Lithuania has signed an agreement with the Turkey to purchase the unmanned aerial vehicle Bayraktar TB2 strike drones to be supplied to the Ukrainian army to deter Russia’s aggression. Taking on his official Twitter account, Turkish Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anusauskas said, "Agreement was signed in Turkey today with the President of the Turkish Defence Agency prof. Ismail Demir on cooperation with the Ministry of National Defence of Lithuania. This agreement paves the way for the purchase of Bayraktar.”

Lithuanian Deputy Defence Minister Vilius Semeska and the head of the Turkish Defence Industry Agency signed the deal for the acquisition of Turkish weapons. We have signed an agreement. This means a green light for further acquisitions at the political level," Lithuanian Deputy Defence Minister Vilius Semeska told reporters in Vilnius. He furthermore added that that he had held discussions with the Turkish agency's head not only for the acquisition of a Bayraktar with the money donated by the public, but also procurement of at least one drone system for the Lithuanian Armed Forces. As per the agreement at least six drones will be supplied including necessary equipment to operate them.

Lithuania to also purchase US-made Switchblade combat drones

Lithuania’s Defence Ministry had previously announced its plans to purchase US-made Switchblade combat drones. "These are not alternatives to each other,” he informed Delfi.“Switchblade goes its own way," he said. "It would be good for us to have several systems so as to get to know them and assess which ones are worth expanding.” A campaign was launched by Laisves TV, a Lithuanian Internet broadcaster founded by journalist and activist Andrius Tapinas, last week that accumulated close to 5 million euros ($5.4m or approximately Rs 41.88 crore) to buy Turkish drones for Ukraine’s military. "Tomorrow we will find out what we can buy with it," Semeska said.

An estimated 2.8 million people managed to raise the funds in just three days to buy the Byraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle for Ukraine from Turkey. Byraktar TB2 has proven effective against the Russian forces in conflicts in Syria and Libya. The purchase orchestrated by Lithuania's Ministry of Defence is now under process. Ukraine has already purchased more than 20 Bayraktar TB2 armed drones from Turkish company Baykar and placed 16 more orders on 27 January.