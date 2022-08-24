Liz Truss Vows 'to Expose Putin’s Playbook' Globally If She Becomes Next UK PM: Report

In an effort to further expose Russian President Vladimir Putin's "lies," United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss promised to declassify more intelligence on Moscow's operations in Ukraine, if she becomes the country's next Prime Minister in September. 47-year-old Truss, who is widely anticipated to win the upcoming Tory leadership contest, assured Ukraine that it would have "no greater ally" than Britain if she comes to the power. She also stressed that Putin cannot win with his military campaign in Ukraine, which is going on for the last six months. She also recalled how the UK was among the first nations to recognise the independence of Ukraine in 1991.

"We will continue to step up our work to counter the efforts of Russia and other authoritarian regimes to use disinformation to sow confusion and undermine global stability, drawing on the skills and tools at our disposal alongside our international partners. I will go further as Prime Minister by doing everything possible – including declassifying more intelligence – to expose Putin's playbook to the world, Truss stated, as per the Daily Telegraph.

Truss vows to continue supporting Ukraine amid ongoing war

The UK Conservative leader further stated that her government would strategically use intelligence to expose the Kremlin's attempts to "undermine and destabilise" countries that value freedom. Truss referred to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a "sharp shock of reality" for the free world and also reaffirmed her commitment to increasing UK defence spending to 3% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2030. Further Truss also reiterated British backing for Ukraine if she succeeds outgoing Boris Johnson as the country's next Prime Minister.

'Putin cannot prevail under my leadership': Truss

"If I become the Prime Minister, I will do everything I can to ensure the flame of freedom in Ukraine continues to burn bright. Putin cannot prevail. Under my leadership, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have no greater ally at this dark hour than the UK," Truss remarked. Notably, a recent poll indicated that Truss has a 32-point lead over her rival and former UK chancellor Rishi Sunak as the race to the country's top post inches closer. According to the YouGov survey, 66% of Conservative members support Truss, while 34% are in favour of Sunak.

Image: AP