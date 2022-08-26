Lukashenko Says Belarus Aircraft Equipped To Carry Nuclear Weapons; 'everything Is Ready'

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has asserted that Minsk is prepared to respond to threats posed by the West. He warned the West that they will not be able to save themselves if they opt for "escalating" the situation, Belta reported. Lukashenko also recalled his joint address with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg where they said that they will re-equip Belarusian Sukhoi aircraft to carry nuclear weapons and revealed that "everything is ready."

The Belarus President said, "Putin and I once said in St Petersburg that we will refit Belarusian Sukhoi aircraft among other things so that they could carry nuclear weapons. Do you think we talk nonsense? Everything is ready!" Lukashenko added that Belarus has "locked in" its targets in case there is "some serious provocation" against Minsk. He emphasised that while the West keeps an eye on Belarus, Minsk keeps a watch on them.

During his visit to the Minsk Mechanical Plant, Lukashenko remarked that the announcement of the US about providing military assistance to Ukraine is "to ensure that Ukrainians continue to die." The President also dubbed his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as "kids."

Speaking to reporters, Lukashenko said, "Scholz is a kid who doesn’t understand anything and doesn’t want to understand politics." He further added, "The head of state recalled that the French President Emmanuel Macron somehow "promoted to journalists" by talking with Vladimir Putin. It's a kid, you understand?" Notably, the US and its allies have imposed sanctions against Belarus and Russia after Moscow launched an offensive in Ukraine.

Ukraine rejects congratulatory message of Lukashenko

Earlier on August 24, Ukraine rejected the congratulatory message of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on its Independence Day. Mykhailo Podolyak, Adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that Lukashenko "truly believes" that world does not notice his involvement in crimes against Ukraine. Podolyak further added, "that is why he cynically wishes "peaceful sky" by shelling us." Notably, Ukraine celebrated 31 years of its independence on Wednesday, August 24.

Lukashenko trully believes that world does not notice his participation in crimes against 🇺🇦. And that is why he cynically wishes "peaceful sky" by shelling us. This blood-soaked clowning is recorded and will have consequences. Right after the fall of barbaric ru-empire. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) August 24, 2022

