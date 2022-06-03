Lukashenko Speaks To UN Chief; Expresses Readiness To Provide Transit For Ukrainian Grain

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday, June 3. During the telephonic conversation, Lukashenko and Guterres discussed the export of grain from Ukraine. Lukashenko expressed willingness to transit the Ukrainian grain to Baltic ports through Belarus.

In his telephonic conversation, Lukashenko expressed readiness to provide all kinds of assistance for transporting shipments through Belarusian rail transport. He proposed to the Guterres at the negotiation table along with the representatives of Belarus, Ukraine and Baltic nations that have expressed willingness to hold talks in order to address the issue, according to the statement released by the Belarus President's office.

During the telephonic conversation between Lukashenko and Guterres, it was indicated that Germany, Poland, Baltic nations and Russia are ready to open borders for Belarusian goods. Guterres asked for a few days to hold talks with the leadership of countries that are connected with the issue. He also said that he will speak with the leadership of the countries concerned and determine the conditions for the supply of Ukrainian grain to international markets through Belarus.

"Belarus is ready to supply Ukrainian grain to the Baltic ports through the territory of our country. Belarus is also ready to provide all kinds of assistance for its transshipment by Belarusian rail transport, allocating the necessary capacities for this," the Belarusian Presidential office said in a statement.

'War in Ukraine is inflaming a three-dimensional global crisis': UN Chief

Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the situation in Ukraine. Taking to his Twitter handle, Guterres said that the war in Ukraine is "inflaming a three-dimensional global crisis – food, energy and finance." He stressed that the global crisis has been affecting the most vulnerable people, countries and economies.

Guterres called for the war to end for Ukraine, Russia and the entire world. Notably, Ukraine has been repeatedly accusing Russia of blocking Ukrainian ports and preventing the supply of Ukrainian grains. Earlier on June 1, Guterres suggested that the food crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict could lead to a global food crisis, Xinhua reported.

He stressed that the global food crisis will affect developing countries the most. Guterres made the remarks in Stockholm where he met with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson to discuss the security situation in Europe. He underscored that the food crisis cannot be resolved until the food production of Ukraine and Russia reach the global markets, as per the Xinhua report. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) noted that Russia and Ukraine are the world's largest and fifth-largest wheat exporters.