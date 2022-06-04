Macron Says Putin Left 'isolated' After Committing 'historic Error' Of Invading Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin had committed a “historic and fundamental error” by invading Ukraine and has “isolated himself”, said French President Emmanuel Macron. In an interview with several regional press newspapers published on Friday, Macron made a range of announcements regarding the Russia-Ukraine war along with France’s pensions and purchasing power. French President also said that he told his Russian counterpart about making a massive error in history. Macron also noted that getting out of the ‘isolation’ would be a “difficult path”.

"I think, and I told him, that he made a historic and fundamental error for his people, for himself and for history," Macron said in an interview with French regional media.

"I think he has isolated himself," Macron said. "Isolating oneself is one thing, but being able to get out of it is a difficult path." The French president repeated that Russia should not be "humiliated... so that the day the fighting stops we can pave a way out through diplomatic means." French President also said that he did not “exclude” himself from visiting Kyiv soon.

Ouest France report, following the interview with Macron, stated that when he was asked about visiting Ukraine amid the Moscow-Kyiv war which has entered day 101, the French President said, “I went there in February to try to avoid the war. Today, I do not exclude anything. We have just taken a historic decision with the sixth sanctions package with an embargo on 90% of Russian oil. We want to increase financial and military support for Ukraine. And finally, to do everything to get cereals out of Ukraine. Ukrainians are fighting with courage, they deserve our support and our respect.”

‘We must not humiliate Russia’, says Macron

Saying that he is convinced about France’s role as a “mediating power”, Macron urged nations to “not humiliate Russia” so that diplomatic channels can be built after the conflict ends. French President said, “We must not humiliate Russia so that the day the fighting stops, we can build a way out through diplomatic channels. I am convinced that it is France's role to be a mediating power.”

Further weighing in on Paris’ weapons delivery to Ukraine, Macron said that the shipments sent for the Ukrainian army from French troops “will be compensated”. He even revealed that he had asked the country’s industrialists to ramp up production of arms adding that “it is not just a question of replenishing our stocks but also of strengthening our independence.”

‘Lost count of the conversations I have had with Putin’, says Macron

On France’s neighbouring nations wanting to join the North Atlantic Transatlantic Organisation (NATO), Macron called the situation “worrying”, the Ouest France report stated. He also revealed, “The situation is worrying, it is true. That's why I put so much time and energy into it. I have lost count of the conversations I have had with Vladimir Putin since December. In all a hundred hours in transparency and at the request” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Image: AP