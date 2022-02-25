French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, and conveyed Ukraine's message for peace talks. Macron claimed that he called Putin on Thursday, Friday 24, at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "I had a sincere, direct and quick conversation with President Putin at the request of President Zelensky in order to ask him to stop fighting as soon as possible, also to offer him to initiate talks with President Zelensky," Macron said at a press briefing in Brussels, Interfax news agency reported.

According to the French President, the Russian attack in Ukraine will be a watershed moment in European history. Macron also warned Russia about their aggressive attack on Ukraine, saying that France will strongly respond to the ongoing crisis. He asserted that the European allies made all possible efforts to prevent an attack on Ukraine. Sanctions on Russia's military operations will be proportionate, he said, with the economy and energy sector being targeted.

'Putin opted to cause greatest threat to European peace & stability': Macron

Macron stated that Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine was in violation of international law. He went on to say that by breaking his word and opting for war over diplomacy, President Putin not only chose to attack Ukraine, but he also chose to taint the country's entire sovereignty. Macron asserted that Putin opted to cause the greatest threat to European peace and stability in decades, despite the fact that France and its partners had done all possible to prevent the crisis.

Ukraine declares martial law amid Russian military operation

It is worth mentioning here that Russia launched attacks on major cities and airports across Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, shelling more than a dozen cities and towns. Russian troops at once moved across the Ukrainian border in multiple regions. Meanwhile, Ukraine has declared martial law, meaning that the military takes temporary control, and has further cut diplomatic ties with Russia.

Image: AP