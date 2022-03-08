Macron Speaks To Xi Jinping & Germany's Scholz About Tragic Consequences Of War In Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the situation in Ukraine. Macron informed that President XI supported their action towards reaching a ceasefire and ensuring that people have access to humanitarian aid.

Taking to Twitter, the French President informed, "The German Chancellor and I spoke to the Chinese President this morning about the tragic consequences of the war in Ukraine. President Xi supported our action towards reaching a ceasefire and ensuring the people have access to humanitarian aid."

"The three Heads of State also addressed the EU-China relationship, and expressed the same desire to build a positive agenda without dismissing difficult subjects through in-depth dialogue with the European institutions," an official release said.

Since Russia launched a war against Ukraine on February 24, French President Emmanuel Macron is one of the few leaders who has kept the line open with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Notably, the two leaders have talked to each other four times in the past 10 days.

Earlier, Macron had said that he has told Putin that a ceasefire must come before any real dialogue with Ukraine, but that Putin has refused — making their regular talks “difficult.”

"I don't think that in the days and weeks to come there will be a true negotiated solution," he said.

China says it still considers Russia its ‘most strategic partner’

Under mounting pressure from the West to exert influence over Moscow, China still considers Russia its ‘most strategic partner’, according to Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian media reports.

"No matter how perilous the international landscape, we will maintain our strategic focus and promote the development of a comprehensive #China-Russia partnership in the new era,’ he said during a news conference on Monday. ‘The friendship between the two peoples is ironclad, Yi was quoted as saying by RT.

Russia's military offensive against Ukraine is on the thirteenth day. Ukraine's defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that at least 400 civilians, including 38 children, have died in the Russian attack.