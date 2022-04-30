Macron Speaks To Zelenskyy; Pledges To Expand Military & Humanitarian Supplies To Ukraine

France President Emmanuel Macron had a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 30 wherein he talked about his desire to work toward peace and restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty as the former Soviet state has been devastated by the Russian aggression. As per the reports of BFMTV, Macron, who recently started his second term as the President of France reiterated his support for Zelenskyy in the latter's fight with Russia, during an hour-long phone conversation.

The French President also vowed to increase the sending of military equipment and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine. Macron also expressed his concern as the bombardment in Ukraine continues, pointing specifically to those attacks that occurred in Kyiv on April 28 when the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov were visiting the country. In the face of Russian aggression, France's goal is to work to restore Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

615 tons of goods have been delivered to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he wants to increase the amount of equipment sent to support the occupied country. To date, 615 tons of goods, including medical equipment, hospital generators, food aid and emergency vehicles, have been delivered to Ukraine, for which Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised him, according to BFMTV. France has also stated that it will investigate the war crimes committed in Ukraine. However, the Elysée believes that the mission of French experts to gather evidence against the illegality of the war crimes committed should be extended.

Hundreds of long-range artillery pieces have been delivered to Kyiv by France and other allies to help Ukraine fight the aggressor. Paris has also sent its cutting-edge Caesar canons to Ukraine. Meanwhile, recently, US President Joe Biden unveiled a new $800 million military aid package for Ukraine, claiming that it will help Ukraine in the fight against Russian forces in the eastern Donbas region.

Zelenskyy has pleaded with European states to deliver more powerful weapons

This comes as Russia has indicated that it is preparing a new attack on Ukraine's Donbas region. Ukrainian leaders, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have pleaded with European and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) states to deliver more powerful weapons. Zelenskyy has also called on the West to impose stricter sanctions on Russia, accusing the Russian army of perpetrating several atrocities in Ukraine, particularly in Mariupol.

