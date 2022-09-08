Russia's military offensive in Ukraine shocked most people in the world. A video has emerged on the internet which shows that French President Emmanuel Macron was one of them. A clip of a telephonic conversation allegedly between French President Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy from February 2022 has surfaced on the internet. Macron appeared tense during the phone call as he discussed the movement of Russian troops in Ukraine with Zelenskyy.

The video was shared by a Twitter user who goes by the username @AZmilitary1. In the video, French President Macron asked, "So it means that they sent Special Forces everywhere in Kyiv?" In response, Zelenskyy said, "Everywhere. In Kyiv, in Odesa and from Belarus. So we fight everywhere on our territory. There are troops everywhere." The Ukrainian President further said, "We couldn't imagine that's not been seen like it was in 2014 and added, "So, it's much, much more."

'It's clear. It's total war': Macron

A concerned French President Macron said, "It's clear. It's total war." In response, Zelenskyy affirmed, "Yes, total war." Shocked by the Russian invasion, Macron said, "Okay Okay." The embattled President urged Macron to speak to Putin to stop the war. Zelenskyy said, "So, I think, Emmanuel, it's very important that you speak with Putin and very important to make an anti-war coalition." He continued, "We are sure that European leaders and Biden can connect and they can call him (Putin) and say, "stop." Ukraine's President concluded, "He will stop. He will listen." Watch the video here:

🇫🇷🇷🇺🇺🇦A new video has appeared online with the moment when French President Emmanuel Macron learned that Russia had started the Special Operation in Ukraine on the morning of February 24. pic.twitter.com/gPHnVFat26 — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) September 7, 2022

Russia-Ukraine War

It is pertinent to note here that Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Since then, the hostilities between the two warring nations have caused deaths and destruction in Ukraine. Millions of people have left their homes in Ukraine and travelled to neighbouring nations to avoid war. Ukraine has claimed that more than Russia has lost 51,250 soldiers since the onset of the military conflict.

In the latest update about the ongoing war, Zelenskyy in his nightly video address on Wednesday, September 7, informed about receiving "good news from the Kharkiv region" and added, "now is not the time to name the settlements to which the Ukrainian flag returns."

Image: Twitter/@AZmilitary1