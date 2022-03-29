'Main Goal To Liberate Donbass Region, Not Against Ukraine's Accession To EU': Russia

In a big statement, Russia on Tuesday affirmed that it is not against Ukraine's accession to the European Union (EU), asserting that its main goal is to 'liberate' the Donbass region. After the 6th round of talks concluded between the two countries, Russia's top negotiator and presidential aide, Vladimir Medinsky stated that Ukraine's proposals in the latest round of talks were 'constructive', and Russia was ready to consider them.

According to the statements of Medinsky, "Ukraine has abandoned its desire to return Crimea and Donbass by military means. The country's proposals on security guarantees do not apply to the territory of Crimea and Donbass."

"Russia is not against Ukraine's accession to the EU. Ukraine's proposals are a constructive step towards a compromise, Russia will consider them," he has reportedly said.

Earlier, a report had claimed that Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are weighing in on a deal that would make Ukraine 'militarily neutral,' barring it from joining NATO or hosting foreign bases. The country may be allowed to join the European Union, (EU) provided it commits to staying out of NATO.

Russia reduces combat operations in Kyiv & Chernihiv

Additionally, Russia will adopt "steps to de-escalate the conflict with Ukraine," Medinsky announced earlier today. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might take place, "as soon as the agreement is prepared," he said.

"The Russian Federation in Istanbul received a clearly formulated position from Ukraine," Medinsky said, adding that Russia will adopt "steps to de-escalate the conflict with Ukraine." He further emphasised on the significance of reaching a compromise and working on the treaty fast.

On the other hand, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's political advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak revealed that a ceasefire to end the humanitarian crisis and security guarantees to defend Ukraine from Russia were among the key topics discussed at peace negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv delegations in Turkey on Tuesday. The 'escalation' of the war, which is now on its 34th day, was also discussed, according to Podolyak. One of the topics covered, he claimed, was the continuation of 'violation of the norms of war'.